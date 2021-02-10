CONCORD – An independent audit into care at homes for seniors and veterans, a $1 million micro-enterprise fund, state support for live venues and making employers pick up the cost of required employee testing are included in an omnibus bill offering state relief for dealing with COVID-19.
Supporters said Wednesday the aim of the bill (SB 132) is for the state to fill in any gaps in federal relief for the novel coronavirus and to help consumers deal with health and financial risks once the state of emergency is over.
“The only way we come out of COVID strong if we support all of the sectors of the economy that were hardest hit,” said State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye.
The percentage of deaths in long-term care settings here was the highest state in the country and the 35 who died with COVID-19 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton was one of the highest death tolls.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the state would seek federal grants to pay for an audit that could cost an estimated $250,000, but the bill should allow for state dollars to cover it if necessary.
Melissa St. Cyr, senior legal counsel with the Department of Health and Human Services, urged it be amended to make sure auditors keep secret sensitive information that the state’s inspectors have uncovered through their own reviews.
The micro-enterprise fund would offer grants of up to $10,000 apiece for companies with five or fewer employees.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said when the Senate Commerce Committee makes a recommendation on this bill (SB 132) next week, he’ll propose to lift these limits to up to $25,000 grants for companies with up to 10 workers.
Some new firms didn't get federal aid
Anne Duncan Cooley, chief executive officer of the Granite Regional Development Corp., said many of these small firms did not qualify for the federal Payroll Protection Program or the state’s Main Street Fund.
Some of them lacked the requirement of a full year of operating gains and losses to receive that support, she said.
“These small grant monies are really hard to find for businesses right now,” Cooley said.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said initial support under the federal Save Our Stages Act helped funnel money to large venues, and a state complement would make assistance to smaller performing halls and nightclubs more of a priority.
The Senate panel considered two COVID-19 testing proposals Wednesday, one from Sherman (SB 123) to eliminate any consumer co-pay and the other from Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, in the omnibus bill for employers to pay for testing they require of all workers.
Insurance executives and state officials said federal law and state regulations make clear that consumers won't be charged co-pays for testing.
“I don’t think this is an issue in need of legislation,” said Sabrina Dunlap, director of government relations for Anthem Inc.
But Sen. Prentiss said she had a non-medically necessary, COVID-19 test and she ended up paying a $150 balance when the insurance company declined to provide coverage.
“The reality is it is happening in New Hampshire; it is happening out of network,” Sherman said.
Tyler Brannen, director of health economics with the New Hampshire Insurance Department, said once the emergency is over, “cost-sharing” by consumers could become more of an issue.
He said the bill should be changed so as not to cover all out-of-network tests.
That's because some companies exploit the right to charge exorbitant fees because the insurance company must pay for it, Brannen said.
Bradley urged Sherman and Prentiss to work out a compromise before next week’s executive session on the bill.
“If there are gaps in coverage or one will exist when the New Hampshire emergency order is over, then we should look at how to address that in legislation,” Bradley said.