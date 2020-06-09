CONCORD — Loved ones will soon be able to visit healthy residents in New Hampshire nursing homes, according to top state officials.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday she’s formed a working group to create rules that would permit resumption of these visits that have been prohibited for more than three months.
These visits will not occur in any nursing home or assisted living facility that has an outbreak of positive cases of COVID-19, she said.
Initially these visits will only occur outside the nursing home and resident will be brought to meet with his or her visitors who would have to maintain social distance, Shibinette added.
“COVID-19 is very much about physical health but long-term care has always fundamentally focused on the quality of life,” Shibinette said.
“We want them to engage with their families, their grandchildren, their children, their pets, play bingo, sit around with residents as they had been doing before all of this started. There has to be a balance.”
The announcement came as state officials confirmed eight new deaths related to the novel coronavirus with six of those from residents of long-term care settings.
Roughly 80% of all deaths from COVID-19 in New Hampshire have come from long-term care residents.
Positive test rate dropping
Statewide, there were 53 new cases of the virus reported Tuesday bringing the total in the state to 5,132, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
There were four more hospitalized with the virus, bringing that total to 496.
Despite the reopening of many businesses over the past few weeks, Chan said the percentage of cases that have tested positive for the virus have gone down.
“We have seen that positive rate go down to 2 to 3 percent over the past week,” Chan said. “This shows declining transmission of the virus in the community.”
The current positive rate among the 88,000 tests that have been taken in the state is 5.8%.
That’s down from 10-to-12% in April and 6.5% last month.
“We are on the downswing and that’s great,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has reported New Hampshire’s nursing homes have had a high rate of shortages for coping with the disease.
According to a recent report, 43% of home executives reported they didn’t have more than a week’s supply of medical gowns, 32% don’t have enough N-95 masks and a quarter of homes reported there were staffing shortages.
Shibinette said the state has an ample support of all personal protection equipment and that nursing homes faced staffing shortages prior to this pandemic.
“Every week we probably get a report of a facility that has some crisis staffing and we have dealt those as they have come up,” Shibinette said.