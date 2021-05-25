CONCORD – Business owners who struggled with the impact of COVID-19 got some good news from the State House Tuesday after a House committee endorsed making the federal Payroll Protection Program loans exempt from the state’s Business Profits Tax.
The House Ways and Means Committee spent the past month carefully going over the financial ramifications of this tax cut bill (SB 3) that unanimously had cleared the State Senate.
Some on the committee argued it was permitting business owners to get a double tax break [—] first because the loans were deductible as taxable income and, then by exempting any profit the business made from the 7.7 percent BPT.
But ultimately Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, said the state could afford the $100 million price tag of this tax break because business tax revenues for this year were already nearly $180 million over expectations.
“There is no question in my mind the state can afford to cover the cost of lost revenues from the passage of SB 3,” Abrami said.
The House panel endorsed the bill, 23-0.
State Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said she too thinks it’s proper to offer these business owners the added stimulus of a state tax cut.
“I think we need to pass this bill un-amended, but we owe it to the Legislature and the state to give people an idea of what this is going to cost,” Almy said.
Congress approved the PPP program in the spring of 2020 to permit business owners to use the money to keep their employees on the job despite the reality the economy crashed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, Congress approved a second round of PPP loans aimed at smaller businesses that might have lost out on getting money in the first round.
Deputy Revenue Commissioner Carollynn Lear said the lost revenue from this tax cut will occur over the span of a few years as individual businesses get federal permission to convert these PPP loans into grants.
Most of the $100 million revenue loss will occur in the next fiscal year that begins July 1, she said.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said it was appropriate for the House tax-writing committee to take its time before making this recommendation.
“The fact of the matter is that this money never belonged to New Hampshire to begin with. We should not be in the business of taxing federal relief money meant to keep businesses afloat during a worldwide pandemic. The taxing of this money was forgiven at the federal level, and it is only right that it is also forgiven at the state level,” Osborne said in a statement.
40 states already exempted PPP loans
More than three-fourths of all states exempted these loans from their own state taxes because their revenue structure is tied to any changes made by the federal government.
New Hampshire and Vermont are two of about 10 states without that direct link which is why a separate bill is needed here to approve the tax cut.
Rep. Walter Spilsbury, R-Charlestown, initially was a leading skeptic for providing this tax cut, but he said Tuesday it was appropriate.
“At the end of the day it’s not a philosophical discussion; it’s a value judgment,” Spilsbury said.
“We have gotten more revenue than we had planned; we can afford to give some of it back.”
Business tax experts had assured the House committee that approving this tax cut would not mean the state would risk having to return some of its COVID-19 federal relief money.
Soon after President Biden in March signed the latest relief package, the federal American Rescue Plan, the federal Department of Treasury informed states and local communities that any local or state tax cuts could cut into what they would receive in future federal grants.
New Hampshire tax professionals said this PPP tax break represented real losses businesses suffered due to COVID-19, so this Treasury advisory would not apply to it.
The full House of Representatives will vote on this recommendation early next month.