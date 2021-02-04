CONCORD – Starting this Sunday, all residents getting their first vaccine will receive an appointment card confirming the date they will be getting their second dose, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The change stemmed from Sununu’s desire to take the public out of multiple contacts with the federal Vaccines Administrative Management System (VAMS), which abruptly shut down last Tuesday and kept 25,000 Granite Staters from getting earlier second-dose times.
In many cases, the glitch canceled second-dose appointments the residents already had.
“The citizens of New Hampshire should not be asked to come back in and deal with this very difficult system,” Sununu said at his weekly briefing. “We are going to set that up and make sure that is in the system. We will take care of scheduling the rest.”
Earlier this week, Sununu revealed the state was working to create its own scheduling platform to make and confirm vaccine appointments. In the meantime, the state still uses VAMS for residents to schedule their first dose and to keep track of those who have or haven't gotten their shots.
Sununu said the state’s allocation of 20,000 weekly doses of the vaccine should double within a month.
Sununu joined a select group of governors given an online briefing Thursday afternoon from Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer Inc. which, along with Moderna, are the two approved manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines.
By the end of March, the two companies should deliver enough doses for the state to vaccinate 400,000 residents, Sununu said.
This would nearly meet the entire population of 425,000 in the state’s top two phases to receive the medicine, which includes all long-term care residents and staff, first responders, health care workers, all over 65, and those with “significant” conditions that put them at greater risk from COVID-19.
“We all walked away more positive than any discussions with previous administrations, either one,” Sununu said referring to former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.
Shipments should double
Next week, the state will get 21,400 vaccines, a small bump up from the 20,000 it had been getting, according to Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
The three-term Newfields Republican Sununu admitted this “four-to-five day” struggle was the biggest hiccup state administrators have faced since the pandemic began and he took full responsibility for it.
“We apologize. We own that very aggressively and now we want to own the solution as well,” Sununu said.
Perry Plummer, the interim head of the state’s vaccine rollout effort, said he knew last Monday night VAMS had a technical glitch.
“We worked through the night and thought we had it under control. Fifteen minutes before it was to go live it worked fine in a test, then 8 a.m. came and we had another glitch,” Plummer said.
State workers were enlisted to work all day and night for two straight days to cut that backlog of 25,000 without second-dose appointments down to 4,000.
Sununu urged the rest trying to get that earlier, second dose appointment to take the “leap of faith” and, in the coming days, cancel the one they have.
“We are saying come back in; we know it’s a leap of faith but go back in and cancel,” Sununu said.
Anyone still unable to get it done should call 211 because they have trained up some call staff to go into the VAMS system and work through individual case problems, Plummer said.
Last fall, New Hampshire became the last state in the nation to create its own vaccine registry to keep track of those who were scheduled and had gotten their shots.
Sununu said this was why the state ended up trying VAMS, a mistake-riddled system within the federal Centers for Disease Control that 41 other states opted not to take advantage of even though it was free for states to use.
“The lack of our own registry…it absolutely impeded us,” Sununu said. “A lot of states have had their website and vaccine registries up for literally years. We had nothing as of this past summer.”
The roadblocks residents faced were frustrating, but it never rose to a systems failure, Sununu said.
“This is not a disaster. People are getting their shots. This is scheduling issue, we don’t’ want to minimize it because it caused a lot of anxiety. Disasters can’t be fixed.”