CONCORD — Over the next 10 days, the state will double the number of its fixed sites to 10 where residents can come in and get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
The move comes as some health care providers have begun to do fewer vaccinations on their own as the state’s rate of adults getting the shots has leveled off in recent weeks, state officials said.
“We have seen a plateau in the demand for the booster, which we saw right at the first of the year,” Sununu said. “This is about redistributing about who is doing what.”
On another front, Sununu said he will ask the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to use $10 million to try and buy more of its own at-home tests for residents to use.
The federal government on Tuesday debuted a website for Americans to receive up to 500 million free at-home tests.
Any family can get four at-home tests for free.
New Hampshire has already sponsored two of its own offerings for residents to get free at-home tests.
Sununu said he wasn’t sure whether New Hampshire would be able to find vendors to provide the state with more at-home tests given the federal government’s program.
During a White House conference call with governors earlier this week, Sununu said a few indicated they weren't able to get their own tests because the federal program was eating up available supply.
President Biden invoked the War Production Act so that test manufacturers could meet the federal government’s demand.
“We aren’t sure where that will go, but we are going to at least make the request for the purchase,” Sununu said. “We are going to try and be as aggressive as we can with that.”
The state opened its sixth fixed vaccine site in Stratham on Wednesday and plans to open another one on Friday in Concord.
Sununu said the state will open additional ones in Manchester, Salem and Nashua by the end of next week.
All these fixed vaccination sites are open to give shots seven days a week with most from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State officials announced another 24 deaths from COVID-19, which brings total fatalities to 2,109 since the pandemic began.
Over the past week, the number of active new cases of the virus has averaged 3,100 a day, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
The test positivity rate for the virus is 22%, or more than four times the rate at which health care experts say a state has the virus under control.
Hospitalizations announced Wednesday were at 410, down by six from the previous day.
Sununu said the omicron variant now makes up more than 90% of all COVID-19 cases.
“Right now it appears to have much less severe symptoms,” Sununu said. “Many who are less symptomatic and don’t know they have COVID. Our advice is monitor yourselves and your family very carefully and if you are sick, stay home."