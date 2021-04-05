New Hampshire hopes to vaccinate another 12,000 residents when state officials host the third mass vaccination clinic this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
According to a news release from Gov. Chris Sununu’s office, the site will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through their VINI account. Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at the Super Site on Saturday or Sunday in their VINI account.
To find the location, individuals should search the zip code 03307 or Loudon.
“Following a historic week of registration and scheduling for vaccine appointments which expanded eligibility to all NH residents 16+ last week, New Hampshire continues to move forward in getting doses into arms at a record pace,” said Sununu in a statement. “This weekend is another opportunity for thousands of Granite Staters to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.
State officials said the goal is to vaccinate 12,000 people at the Speedway this weekend. The governor’s office added that only the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed during this weekend’s clinic.
"The Pfizer vaccine will not be available at this location, and therefore, 16- and 17-year-olds are not eligible to be vaccinated at this location," according to the press release.
No walk-ins will be accepted at this mass vaccine site. Only those with appointments will receive a vaccine.