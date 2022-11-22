The Sununu administration has battled with federal officials over the use of COVID relief funds available to help tenants struggling to pay rent. The program offering rental assistance subsidies for most will end in late December but the state acted Tuesday to use $20 million in federal grants to keep paying hotel or motel room rentals for those at risk of being homeless during the winter months.
CONCORD — The Sununu administration is using $20 million in federal grants to enable families at risk of becoming homeless to stay in hotel and motel rooms through the winter months.
The proposal will use state discretionary money under the federal American Rescue Plan Act to continue providing these accommodations for couples through April 1 and for families through June 15.
Taylor Caswell, director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR), said the state in the future will set a cap to pay no more than $200 a night for these hotel rooms, with some exceptions.
“We feel this is the population in the neediest situation for the winter months,” Caswell said.
This money will pay for those already in hotel rooms or anyone who applied for this assistance before the Sununu administration placed a pause on all new requests on Oct. 21.
“The intent of the program is to assist families in need and at risk of homelessness, reduce potential demand on homeless or emergency shelters, and ensure additional time for these households to find and access more permanent housing solutions,” GOFERR said in its request.
State Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, said he was alarmed to learn the state had been paying as much as $350 a night for these rooms.
“We all support keeping people warm through the winter, but can you put some controls on these costs?” Leishman asked.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she was told one hotel owner was paid $289 a night for a room that should have cost about $100. Officials in that city renegotiated a lower rate of $159, she said.
Caswell said the $200 cap could be difficult to maintain during winter vacation weeks, especially in the North Country, where hotel rooms can cost much more than that.
“We can foresee there will be situation where a hotel (management) is willing to switch people out” of their hotel rooms to get a better rate, Caswell said.
“We don’t want to put people in that situation.”
Leishman said he thought hotel owners should be willing to accept the certainty of getting a hotel room filled at the lower nightly rate.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he agreed with the cap.
“Some of the rates were exorbitant,” he said.
This move does not extend the regular federal Rental Assistance Program that, without much more federal money, will end late next month.
Won’t go far
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and the Executive Council have in recent days accepted $2.2 million in additional federal money for the program, and state officials said they expect to receive another $2 million.
This additional money will not go far; the state currently spends about $5 million a week on the program.
Gov. Sununu sharply criticized the U.S. Treasury Department for failing to approve the state’s request for up to $100 million in additional rental assistance grants.
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation said state officials improperly spent some of the money they had earlier received. That was one of the reasons New Hampshire did not receive additional money, they said.
Sununu denied the state ever misspent any money and the Biden administration has failed to give any reason for failing to approve New Hampshire requests while giving many states more money.
“That is absolutely not true, period, end of story,” Sununu said of the delegation’s claim.
Caswell said that while the Rental Assistance Program is ending, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority and the Community Action Programs continue to operate other programs that give assistance to renters and help them find alternative housing.
“At this stage the rental subsidy not related to hotels and motels is winding down,” Caswell said.
The program has served more than 25,000 households, and it has been assisting about 2,500 a week.