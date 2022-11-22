State to keep paying for hotel rooms through winter months
The Sununu administration has battled with federal officials over the use of COVID relief funds available to help tenants struggling to pay rent. The program offering rental assistance subsidies for most will end in late December but the state acted Tuesday to use $20 million in federal grants to keep paying hotel or motel room rentals for those at risk of being homeless during the winter months.

CONCORD — The Sununu administration is using $20 million in federal grants to enable families at risk of becoming homeless to stay in hotel and motel rooms through the winter months.

The proposal will use state discretionary money under the federal American Rescue Plan Act to continue providing these accommodations for couples through April 1 and for families through June 15.