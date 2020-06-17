CONCORD -- The state will soon offer grants to cover some of the operating losses facing self-employed businesses due to COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced.
The decision to offer these new grants came after Sununu was taken aback at how many self-employed firm owners applied for a piece of the $400 million Main Street Relief Fund even though they were not eligible.
“This was the big surprise; we didn’t realize how big a need was out there for self-employed folks who don’t have to make payrolls,” Sununu said. “It’s clear they do have pretty of bills to pay as well, and we’d like to help out with that.”
The Main Street program had been designed to help companies keep their payrolls.
There were 13,075 business owners who applied for the Main Street Fund in the past few weeks and 4,742, or more than a third, were self-employed.
Sununu said the application for these self-employed firms to apply for grants could be available by the end of the week.
Main Street checks cut next week
By next week, the state will send out checks to the 5,466 firms that the state Department of Revenue deemed eligible for Main Street grants.
“We want to get this money sent out as soon as possible. Property tax bills in many communities are due to be paid now,” the governor said.
New Hampshire-based companies with no more than $20 million in 2019 revenue could receive these grants as long as they were not in a field that already received assistance such as hospitals, day-care providers and non-profit organizations.
The average grant each company will get is about $62,000, Sununu said.
Grants were capped at $350,000 to prevent the largest companies from getting too much of the money, Sununu said.
“We have found more than 90 percent of those getting these grants are very small businesses. This has worked the way it was designed to,” Sununu said.
Under this program, firm owners have broad flexibility to cover their losses as they see fit.
Senate Democratic leaders had urged Sununu to require those getting these grants to have paid their local property taxes.
State tax officials concluded that these grants were able to cover 17 percent of a company’s losses due to COVID-19.
“That’s significant assistance. This was never designed to cover all the losses; we couldn’t possibly do that,” Sununu said.
The Main Street Fund checks will total $334 million.
Sununu said this means the support for small business could be as high as $65 million.