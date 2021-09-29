New Hampshire will open four new sites in the coming weeks to reduce the backlog of students and workers waiting to get tested for COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
“Making sure folks have access to testing to deal with the expected surge this fall and winter is really, really important,” Sununu said during a COVID-19 briefing.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said her office is negotiating with a private vendor to run these new locations, which will offer PCR testing.
A contract to use Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 money to open these new testing sites should go to the Executive Council for approval within the month, Shibinette said.
The plan is to locate these testing centers in the “population dense” parts of the state, such as Manchester and Nashua, and other parts of the state where the wait for testing has been unusually long, she said.
“We still have details to work out, but that’s the tentative plan,” Shibinette said.
Test supplies shortage
Sununu said all states were experiencing a chronic shortage of rapid antigen tests, the preferred option for parents of schoolchildren or employees who need negative test results before they can return to school or work.
The governor noted New Hampshire’s high vaccination rate and low rates of hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19 make it more difficult for health care providers here to get enough antigen supplies.
According to Sununu, New Hampshire presently has the third-lowest rate of hospitalization and the second-lowest rate of deaths per capita from COVID-19.
The state has plenty of supplies on hand to conduct PCR tests, which are considered to be more accurate but can take several days to produce a result.
“We want to make sure if there is a (continued) shortage in our state that we have the PCR backup,” Shibinette said.
“It is really a fail-safe as well.”
Sununu said governors are also frustrated by the short supply of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment found to dramatically improve recovery from COVID-19 if administered early enough.