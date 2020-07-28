State health officials are trying to understand why there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, and this week started looking at ventilation systems for answers.
New Hampshire has seen 32 outbreaks of the coronavirus at long-term care facilities like nursing homes, involving about a third of the state’s total cases and more than 80% of the 409 COVID deaths.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the state Fire Marshal’s office will spend this week and next reviewing the ventilation systems at facilities that have seen outbreaks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends circulating in as much outdoor air as possible and removing contaminants with filters.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said they are not investigating any violations, but want to see if there are connections between the ventilation systems, and the way the virus spread in different facilities.
“Is there anything that relates? We don’t know,” Shibinette said at a Tuesday press briefing. “We’re looking at anything we can look at.”
The inquiry began Monday, and Shibinette said she expected it to take two weeks to inspect all 32 outbreak sites.
If facilities need to make improvements to their ventilation systems, Shibinette said, the state may make some of the federal CARES Act money available for upgrades.
The state still has more than $200 million of the $1.25 billion that came to the state after the federal CARES Act relief package was signed in March, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
The COVID-19 outbreak at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown has been closed after two weeks with no new cases, Shibinette announced Tuesday. At one point, that outbreak was among the largest in the state.
But another long-term care facility, Ridgewood Genesis in Bedford, is the site of a new outbreak, she said: Two residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus.
When Ridgewood Genesis was last inspected in November 2019, federal inspectors found 12 relatively minor violations ranging from broken call lights to improper labeling of medication. The inspection also spotted instances of improper hand hygiene.