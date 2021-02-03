CONCORD – New Hampshire will create its own COVID-19 vaccine scheduling platform in the coming weeks to replace a federal one states get to use for free that Gov. Chris Sununu called “clunky" and "messy."
State officials confirmed they’ve received numerous complaints from citizens trying to schedule their second dose of the vaccine after the federally-managed website, the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), crashed Tuesday morning.
Some residents reported that late Tuesday or Wednesday they have been able to get earlier, second dose appointments while others said they were still stalled online.
The system has also kept some seriously-ill residents from getting an earlier appointment for the first dose.
Robert M. Leese of Springfield is a retired doctor undergoing chemotherapy for Stage IV cancer and also suffers from congestive heart failure and anemia among other conditions.
The soonest date he got for his first dose was March 2.
“Sadly, the system in place has left me powerless to effect being able to get any access to a timely Covid-19 vaccine,” Leese said.
Sununu said state officials have gone outside the VAMS system and are “spoon-feeding” available, second dose appointments to some on their own.
“We are kind of spoon-feeding them into the system,” Sununu said. “The VAMS system clearly has issues; it is clunky it is messy and we really can’t control it. We are working on our own scheduling system.”
The state’s own platform will be up in running before Phase 2-A when the vaccine will be given to the 75,000 teachers and staff in public and private schools, Sununu said.
This phase is tentatively set to start in March, a date contingent on the Biden administration increasing the number of vaccine doses that the state is receiving.
2nd dose within recommended window
Sununu said all efforts are being made for residents to get the second dose within the “three-to-four week” window after the first dose.
“All citizens in Phase 1B will be able to receive their second dose within a week of the recommended date, which is well within the parameters that the CDC recommends,” Sununu said. “The state will meet these deadlines, and we continue to urge patience.”
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said many callers were upset because VAMS could not send confirmation emails to assure them an earlier, second-dose appointment was all set.
“VAMS system doesn’t allow them to do that to send out those confirmations so they get very anxious,” Shibinette told the Executive Council during a vaccine rollout briefing Wednesday. “It doesn’t function like a typical scheduling system.”
Last May, the federal Centers for Disease Control awarded to Deloitte, a massive consulting firm, a $16 million, no-bid contract to create VAMS. In December, the firm received a $28 million contract increase.
The CDC said VMS would be an “easy-to-use, secure, online tool to manage vaccine administration from the time the vaccine arrives at a clinic to when it is administered to a recipient.”
So far, however, New Hampshire and eight other states were the only ones using VAMS.
Bloomberg News reported one of those states, Connecticut, was looking into alternatives.
Virginia, California and other states have signed or were negotiating contracts for firms to design their own systems, according to published reports.
Officials in other states reported VAMS had randomly canceled appointments, unreliable registration, and problems that lock staff out of the dashboard they’re supposed to use to log records.
CDC officials conceded there were multiple flaws it’s working to fix, although it attributes some of the problems to user error and said updates have improved the network.
A Deloitte spokesperson said the firm is proud to be the one chosen to do this work and it’s already provided more than 1.2 million doses.
A leading State Senate Democrat said Sununu needs to fix this.
“Governor Sununu trusted the Trump administration over public health experts and signed New Hampshire up for Trump’s failed vaccine registration program when almost every other state knew it would be a disaster and opted out,” said Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua.
Most frustrating for older residents
Joanna Young, a high technology executive from Portsmouth, said this is especially frustrating for older citizens.
“Elderly relatives have been trying hourly since last night; no success. This is really painful for NH citizens who are often the least able to navigate technology and complex processes,” Young said.
Jeffrey Bonomo of Derry shared his own vexing experience.
“My personal, second vaccine appointment was cancelled this morning for no reason. Unprompted,” Bonomo said Wednesday.
“(This was) After spending hours trying to reschedule it yesterday to a reasonable time. Now my wife can't get hers rescheduled until April, even though the system shows ‘available’ appointments in Dover (nowhere near us) in Feb. It's so bad.”
Dr. Leese said the state failed to prioritize the sickest residents such as himself to ensure they get early appointments.
“My experience indicates the…process has no mechanism for prioritizing patients such as myself, so the combined system effect of the state and VAMS is to have created too much demand from people at serious medical risk for too little vaccine, and keeping them from being able to access it,” Leese added.