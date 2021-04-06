The state is warning that anyone who was on Magdalen College's campus in recent weeks might have been exposed to COVID-19, and the college president has told families that all students might have been exposed.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified at least 16 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak, according to an announcement. The college has fewer than 90 students total, according to federal records. The campus is now closed to the public.
Anyone who has been on campus since March 21 might have been exposed and should seek a COVID-19 test, state health officials say.
The tiny Catholic college had been contending with an outbreak on campus since at least late March.
The college first learned of a positive test March 26, according to a letter from interim president Eric M. Buck to families. The student had tested positive at a rapid-result test site off-campus, and other students reported their off-campus positive tests in subsequent days, Buck wrote.
"We do now believe that all students were exposed to coronavirus by the time we were notified of the first positive test result," Buck wrote.
In his letter to families, Buck said the college would close its Holy Week services to the public.
But state health officials said in a statement Tuesday that they are concerned members of the public did attend services at the college.
The state recommends anyone who has attended events at Magdalen College since March 21 be tested for COVID-19.
Unlike most other colleges in New Hampshire, Magdalen College has not made public information about any regular COVID-19 testing. It is not known how many cases have occurred at Magdalen College, or if the college regularly tests students for the virus.
Magdalen College did not respond to a query Tuesday about the college's COVID-19 safety protocols.
Photos from recent events posted on the college's Facebook page, including Holy Week services, show people without masks and in close proximity to each other, sometimes indoors. A March 26 email to students from the dean of students said masks were not required in light of the positive test, but students were encouraged to wear them "if you would like."
Classes were canceled last week, according to Buck's email to families, and resumed Tuesday with remote instructors and students on campus, either in classrooms or dorms.
Warner has 28 current COVID-19 cases, according to state data. The town of fewer than 3,000 people now has the second-highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rate in New Hampshire. Only Durham has more positive cases per capita.