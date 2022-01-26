CONCORD — In two weeks, patrons will be able to buy a COVID-19 test along with a bottle of wine or spirits at state liquor stores across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
The Executive Council approved the request from the Department of Health and Human Services to use $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grant for this purpose.
Sununu estimated the state charge of $13 for each test will cover the cost to buy them along with the expense of processing a purchase at the state’s 79 liquor and wine outlets.
Most insurance companies will cover the costs of these tests, and Sununu said offering them in this manner will allow New Hampshire to sell “another million or even more” in the future.
HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state is trying to assist residents who may be unable to find tests at retail stores and may be waiting for a while before each household can get four free tests from the Biden administration.
“Once we place the order, it should take seven to 10 days for us to receive them,” Shibinette told the Executive Council earlier Wednesday.
Some of the nation’s leading pharmacy chains have been selling their tests for about $10 each.
During a conference call last week, Sununu said the governors of Maryland and Virginia complained that similar steps they had taken to buy their own tests were blocked by the federal government, which is trying to meet its 500 million test program.
Sununu said private test makers have given state officials assurances that they can fill this Granite State order.
“We are fairly confident but … I will believe it when they actually show up in New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
COVID-19 cases remain high
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said while the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped slightly, the number of infections remains high in the state because residents are using home tests.
Chan said his best guess is the state has 3,000 infections per day.
“The exact number is going to be elusive,” Chan said.
While hospitalizations haven’t gone up in recent weeks, they have remained at around 400 a day, the governor said.
Over the past week the state has averaged eight deaths a day.
Sununu said he was gratified to learn the federal Department of Defense has agreed to extend how long its strike team of medical professionals will remain at Elliot Hospital to help address an overcrowded emergency room until March 7.
“This is really terrific. We were very nervous that they might not be extended through the end of this month,” Sununu added.
The state has also opened new fixed testing sites at Belmont and Lincoln with plans to open one in Keene on Monday.
During this week, the state also opened new fixed sites to give booster or vaccine shots in Salem and Nashua while a another one will open in Manchester on Friday, Sununu said.