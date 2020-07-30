State officials do not plan to alert the public when restaurants or other businesses are tied to multiple COVID-19 cases — unless they see a risk to the public.
“You’re walking a really dangerous line,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon.
His comments came after two restaurants in Manchester and Raymond announced temporary closures because employees tested positive for COVID-19. In both cases, restaurant owners alerted the public via social media.
Sununu said he worried about violating the privacy of people who test positive for COVID-19 in smaller businesses. The governor added that the state does not release exact figures for how many COVID-19 cases there are in small towns out of concern for residents’ privacy.
Commissioner Lori Shibinette of the Department of Health and Human Services said she does not think it is necessary to notify the public when employees at businesses test positive for COVID-19.
Shibinette said the virus seems to be most transmissible during “close contact,” when people are closer than 6 feet for 10 minutes or more.
A restaurant server would not be that close to customers for long, she said.
In cases where people are in close contact, and spreading COVID-19 is more of a possibility, Shibinette said the state’s contact tracers — the public health workers who attempt to contact everyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus — will usually alert the people at risk.
If health officials believe there is a risk to the public, Shibinette said the state would let people know.
There has been at least one such case.
When a worker at the Manchester office of the Division of Motor Vehicles tested positive for the virus, the state on March 14 advised everyone who had been at that DMV during certain hours the prior two weeks to stay home and limit contact with other people if they developed coughs, fevers or other symptoms.