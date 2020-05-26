The state will dish out $400 million from the CARES Act to small businesses through the Main Street Relief Fund.
In order to be eligible, a business must be based in New Hampshire and have made less than $20 million in 2019, according to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. Prequalification applications are due Friday.
Information of COVID-19 related revenue losses, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and other federal resources will help determine how the money will be distributed.
The grants will come with no strings attached, according to the office.
“It is expected that businesses will use the funds to assist in covering their operational costs and legal obligations,” the program’s website reads.
Health care, childcare and agriculture businesses will be addressed through other programs.
The deadline to file the final application will be June 8 for those who qualify. Jerry Little, executive director of the office, said there are about a dozen programs that have been established.
Guidelines are still being established for who will be eligible and how much they’ll be eligible for, Little said during a webinar hosted by the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire last week.
“We are trying to stand this up and operate it at the same time,” he said. “We are doing things in reverse, we got the funding and now we are trying to figure out how to use it.”
Little hopes the money will be going out next month.
“It does nobody any good to keep these CARES Act funds in the state’s checkbook, we have to get them out into the communities and businesses across the state as quickly as we can.”
For more information go to goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/main-street-relief-fund.