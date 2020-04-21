CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he was leaning toward extending New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order past its May 4 expiration date and easing into beginning a safe return to some activities.
Sununu said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has plateaued but has not significantly declined.
The governor said he attributes the steady number to the surge of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.
It’s now “less likely” New Hampshire will see a steep climb in cases at the end of April or early May, as some models had predicted, Sununu said.
“I think our efforts have gone better than we expected,” Sununu said.
“The good results are clearly an outcome of what we tried to have occur. It (a surge) could happen, of course, and we will be prepared if it does.”
In the coming weeks, Sununu told reporters, some restrictions could be loosened up in parts of the state that have seen few COVID-19 cases.
Nearly three-quarters of all cases have been in Rockingham and Hillsborough Counties, along the Massachusetts border.
“This is still a bit unknown to be sure. We are looking at the different options for that stay-at-home order,” Sununu said.
Changes to the order could be based on “geography and demographics,” he said. “We will try to give folks as much leeway and heads-up as we can.”
The two-term Republican governor deployed the same approach with public schools, signaling a few weeks in advance that he would likely mandate remote learning before finally making the decision official.
Sununu named a 19-person task force Tuesday to advise him on how and when to alter COVID-19 restrictions.
“Today’s announcement does not mean we are flipping a switch and opening things tomorrow, but is rather a proactive approach enabling us to plan for the reopening of our economy from a public health standpoint,” Sununu said.
The task force includes eight legislators, several state agency heads and leaders in health care, hospitality, law enforcement and small business.
The group’s first meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“This is not an open-closed situation; it just isn’t, nor should it be,” Sununu said.
Sununu said his top priority is to prevent COVID-19 cases spiking back up with the resumption of some activities.
“We are not going to allow a situation where a second or third COVID surge would hit us,” Sununu said.