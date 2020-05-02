CONCORD — Golfers and campers will soon be able to partake in those activities as Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday ordered both forms of recreation opened only to New Hampshire residents and club members.
Anyone hobbled by a balky knee can soon schedule that arthroscopy as Sununu also gave hospital executives permission to resume offering elective surgeries, starting with “time sensitive” procedures.
And if you can’t wait for that “dining out” experience, Sununu is giving restaurant owners two weeks to prepare their spaces to begin sit-down eating outside the business on May 18.
Those were the new features of Sununu’s plan branded as “Stay at Home 2.0” that extends current restrictions to May 31 while also permitting “flex openings” for retailers, hair stylists and drive-in movie theater owners.
The changes are in keeping with federal guidelines, Sununu said, because over the past two weeks New Hampshire has had a lower percentage of positive cases for the coronavirus compared to the total number of tests.
“We have a downward trend of positive cases of COVID over the number of tests we are doing. That’s key,” Sununu said during a news conference Friday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, New Hampshire has had 2,310 confirmed positive cases, 270 hospitalizations and 81 deaths.
There have been 24,000 tests for the virus and the state is averaging about 1,200 tests a day and has for the past six weeks been doing contract tracing to nail down the contacts anyone with the virus had, the governor said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, reported nine new deaths Friday, the highest single number for any one day.
All the recent deaths were linked to long-term residential settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, he said.
Most of the fatalities in New Hampshire have been residents over age 60 and those with other chronic health care conditions prior to the spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly three-fourths of all cases have been from residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties that sit along the border with Massachusetts.
The Bay State remains one of the nation’s hot spots for COVID-19 with more than 3,500 deaths connected to the virus.
Chan said another positive sign here is a declining number of new people hospitalized with the virus over the past few weeks.
Golf courses can reopen on May 11; campgrounds have been open and have been allowed to have out-of-state visitors until now.
The in-state rules will apply to parks immediately, Sununu said.
As expected, Sununu said state beaches along the Atlantic Ocean will remain closed, but inland beaches in state parks can be open for swimming, walking and sunbathing as long as social distancing is maintained. All group activity is banned at state park beaches.
The guidelines Sununu approved only apply to the first phase of multi-phase plans that his Reopening Task Force presented to him late Thursday.
“I will say this. Everything is flexible,” said Sununu, asked when an economic sector might go to phase two such as indoor dining at a restaurant. “Every day we walk into this crisis, it’s another step into the unknown.”
Sununu imposed the original, stay-at-home order on March 16, timed in part to shut down bars and restaurants to prevent a flood of Massachusetts residents coming up for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.