Stay-at-home order prompts police calls, questions

The state’s stay-at-home order is prompting some calls to police as members of the public keep an eye out for potential violations.
Local police say they’ve been trying to educate people about Gov. Chris Sununu’s order, which remains in effect until May 4, and other guidance, including the 6-foot social distancing rule aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Occasionally someone will call to complain that they feel that there’s too many people in a particular store or that a particular business is open and they shouldn’t be,” Epping police Capt. Jason Newman said.
He said the department is addressing the concerns based on recommendations from the state Attorney General’s office that stress educating businesses and the public.
Police were told to use discretion to arrest after repeated violations.
“We would contact the business and let them know we had a complaint about this and educate them on the guidelines or the stay-at-home order,” Newman said.
The three busiest businesses in Epping since the order was issued are Lowe’s, Market Basket and Walmart.
The three stores have been encouraging social distancing while shopping, and last week Market Basket and Walmart began limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time.
“All three businesses are very conscientious about this issue and are taking it seriously and taking steps to keep the community safe,” Newman said.
Dover police have also tried to educate people and haven’t taken any law enforcement action.
The city has received a couple of complaints, but most people are complying with instructions provided by the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Dover police Lt. Brant Dolleman.
Dover has closed city parks to all activities except for walking and running. “We are actively patrolling those parks, as we always do, and there have been a few calls about people playing sports on some of the courts, but again, we have simply informed people of the current rules, and not made any arrests or summonsed anyone,” Dolleman said.
Derry police Capt. Vernon Thomas said his department received a complaint about a business that was still operating after the order to close all non-essential services.
“We investigated and learned they were doing only curbside business, which they are allowed to do under the governor’s declaration. We haven’t had any other issues regarding businesses. The only other issues have come from callers who don’t have a clear understanding of the stay-at-home order. Once we explain that people are able to be outside of their house or allowed to exercise, the matters are resolved,” he said.
In Rye, the complaints have been more aimed at people looking to escape their homes to find recreational opportunities.
More people are out walking in their neighborhoods, but people are driving too fast and creating safety concerns, according to Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh.
With the coastal beaches closed during the stay-at-home order, Rye police are issuing parking tickets for any parking violation.
Despite the closure, surfers continue to hit the beach for some wave action.
“The surfer at some point travels from home outside of Rye to a beach. This contributes to community-based transmission. (We’re) looking for a way to get the surfing community to be part of the mitigation plan,” he said.
Walsh also complained about a father and son taking their mini motorbikes for a ride along busy Ocean Boulevard -- right of the white fog line pavement marker.
They explained that they were riding off road, but Walsh told them that they were riding on a state road and that it wasn’t safe.
Ocean Boulevard has been busy with not only vehicles, but walkers and bicyclists as well. Walsh insists that some people aren’t taking the public health threat and the stay-at-home order seriously.