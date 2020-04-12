Leaders of nonprofit organizations are pivoting to provide services for their clients during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders while bracing for the loss of fundraising revenues from annual spring gatherings.
Easterseals NH Veterans Count has a Seacoast chapter that raises about $500,000 each spring. This year, organizers were planning a special event on May 2 at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth to celebrate the 75th anniversary of World War II that was to include a tour of World War II-era planes.
The fundraiser cannot be rescheduled due to the many moving parts, Seacoast Chapter Chair Denise Poulos said. She is encouraged that many of the sponsors who signed up for the gala are not withdrawing their pledges. She hopes the annual participants will continue to financially support the program, which provides services for veterans.
“There is really a need that is out there. And the need is even greater now,” she said. “People that were on the edge before, they don’t have a lot to hold onto when things start slowing down or they lose their job, or it’s harder to get to the grocery store and they can’t get out of their house.”
New Hampshire has 6,547 charitable organizations, according to the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits in Concord. Nonprofits rely on events to raise funds for operations and also to generate publicity.
Girls at Work Inc. in Manchester landed in a tough spot when having to reschedule its largest fundraising event of the year — the sixth Annual Diva Comedy Night — from March 21 until Sept. 12. The organization’s fiscal year ends in June.
Besides the ticket costs, the event features silent auction items built by Girls at Work builders.
In hopes of filling in some of the lost revenue, the organization is selling some of the auction items on its website, girlswork.org, including a rustic picnic table for $350.
“Having it move into the next fiscal year has really resulted in a lot of scrambling. We are a small nonprofit organization,” said Kathryn Conway, communications and program coordinator. The money raised goes toward operational expenses and scholarships.
Only a few have decided to return tickets.
The organization is undergoing a capital campaign to move into a new space in Manchester’s Millyard.
The Krempels Center on Campus Drive in Portsmouth serves over 100 brain injury survivors each year. said executive director Lisa Couture. The center is developing virtual programs to help the people they typically interact with and those who might have previously had barriers to participation.
Couture said their upcoming road race in May and poker dates with charitable gaming next month are likely to be affected if the stay-at-home order is still in place. Virtual events would not generate the same level of fundraising, she said.
“While there are plenty of people continuing to be generous, we anticipate that not a lot of people are going to have it on the radar to donate to Krempels Center. We hope that it’s not too challenging for folks to tend to all the nonprofits because we are certainly going to struggle this spring, for sure,” Couture said.
Casey Caster, vice president of community relations at Big Brothers Big Sisters in Stratham, said its Zoom party featuring four New Hampshire musicians pulled in about 150 participants on April 3. The party was pulled together to replace a March 20 Big Dreams Dinner in Nashua that was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the Zoom party, $3,000 of the $20,000 they were aiming for was raised.
“The event was about an hour long. It was pretty much the perfect amount of time for people to come together,” Caster said. “Everyone could see each other’s faces and say, ‘Hi,’ to each other so it was just a really fun event and it helped to raise some money for us.”
The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts will host its 36th Annual Arts Awards Gala online May 11-15. The program raised $22,588 in 2018-19, according to the organization’s annual report.
The organization is asking for donations online at nhbca.com.
“Together we can play a crucial role in making sure that our most vibrant, diverse, and prosperous communities can regain their footing when we all come through the COVID-19 crisis,” its website reads.
Some nonprofits affected by changes to people’s ability to gather in person are still running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, 28 full- and part-time employees work to help the homeless community.
On Tuesday night, Cross Roads House had 107 people staying there.
Executive Director Martha Stone said they have postponed their spring fundraiser, Benefit by the Sea, which was scheduled to take place at Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle on May 2.
That event, which raised more than $400,000 last year, has been tentatively moved to Aug. 29.
Stone said that $400,000 represents one-third of the operating budget. Two-thirds of the budget comes from private donors.
Stone said she and the Cross Roads House board of directors are looking at every option to make sure their emergency services remain available to the public now and when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“It’s a huge challenge for us,” Stone said.