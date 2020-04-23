CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu has delayed a final decision on extending the state’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 as he reviews what current restrictions could be lifted.
Sununu had hoped to decide by the end of this week if and how to extend the order past its May 4 expiration date.
“I think sometime in the next week, mid to late next week is more likely,” Sununu said at Thursday’s briefing. “The data is not supporting pulling back on too much right now.”
The governor said he’s hoping that a new order with modifications could lead to hospitals being able to offer elective surgeries at some point.
Outbreaks
Thursday brought 84 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and three new deaths, the fatalities all coming in long-term care centers for seniors. That's 51 total deaths due to the virus.
Over the past two days, there have been more than 180 new positive cases and nine deaths.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said this spike in numbers does not reveal a new surge. Instead, it’s tied to the expansion of testing; the state is now doing 800 tests a day, double the number of a few weeks ago, Chan said.
“We do not believe there is an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Chan said. “We believe it is an indication of the testing and how we ramped it up.”
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported two new outbreaks in long-term care centers, both in Derry.
Derry Health and Rehabilitation Center had eight residents and five staff test positive with the virus, she said.
Pleasant Valley Nursing Center had four residents and three staff test positive.
Convenient MD is in the process of testing all 6,600 residents and staff in nursing homes in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. Shibinette said the 1,500 tested so far found a certain number of “asymptomatic” residents or staff who had the virus.
She said two unidentified long-term centers dealing with chronic staffing shortages are exploring how to let some staff still work there, even though they tested positive for the virus but have no symptoms.
Federal Centers for Disease Control regulations permit this to happen so long as those infected staff work only with patients who are also positive for the virus and are kept away from residents and staff who don’t have it, Shibinette said.
Racial statistics
For the first time, New Hampshire reported the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by race this week.
African-Americans make up 1.4 percent of New Hampshire residents, but 5.4 percent of positive cases so far. Hispanics are 3.9 percent of NH’s population, but 6.1 percent of COVID-19 cases.
Shibinette said the numbers indicting higher infection rates in minority populations are consistent with those in other states, but she wants to review more results to confirm a trend.