EARLY ON in the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurateur Steven Clutter heard some disappointng news from his accountant.
“You’re not making money. You are just losing less,” Clutter recalled.
This came after he opened a pop-up butcher shop at the Hanover Street Chophouse and scrambled to fill takeout orders at the Crown Tavern after restaurants in Manchester were forced to close their dining rooms to help stop the spread of the disease. Indoor dining returned with limited capacity and other measures to keep people safe.
Clutter has since received better reports from his accountant, but the margins are tighter because of increases in food costs and wages.
“I’m confident where things are right now, but I am a little skittish about what’s the next challenge,” he said.
He bought The Kitchen on River Road, a North End establishment in November 2021. He now owns restaurants across the board: a fine dining establishment, a neighborhood tavern and a grab-and-go spot.
The coolers at The Kitchen are full of cuts like filet mignon, to-go meals, soups and desserts.
“It’s COVID-friendly,” Clutter said of his latest venture.
The Chophouse and the Crown are closed Sunday and Monday because of staffing. Tuesdays are becoming as busy as a Thursday or Friday night.
The cost of meat regularly goes up during the summer and holidays, Clutter said, but the prices haven’t gone down as they typically do.
“We are trying to hold the prices as much as possible, but they have inched up,” he said.
Rising wages remains a challenge. Clutter is down about 40 employees. Indeed.com and apps like Fliptable haven’t worked.
One saving grace is that workers move around to the different restaurants. Clutter himself often jumps in, alternating between the Chophouse and the Crown.
“People ask me how I get so tan. It’s from walking in the alleyway,” he said.
— Jonathan Phelps
