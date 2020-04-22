DOVER -- An inmate at the Strafford County jail is under quarantine, after arriving from another jail where an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, the jail superintendent said.
The inmate is in the jail's negative pressure cell at least until the jail receives the results of a test for coronavirus infection, said Jail Superintendent Chris Brackett. The inmate arrived on Tuesday.
The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contracts with Strafford County to use the jail to lock up people facing immigration court proceedings. The ACLU and several law firms are challenging the continued detention of ICE detainees, arguing they are susceptible to COVID-19 infection.
Brackett did not have information about why the quarantined inmate is being held.