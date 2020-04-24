DOVER -- The test of a Strafford County jail inmate quarantined this week over COVID-19 suspicions has come back negative, the jail superintendent said Friday.
Superintendent Chris Brackett said the inmate will remain in the negative pressure cell until her 72-hour observation period expires and the medical staff clears her.
"We want to make doubly sure there are no signs and symptoms," Brackett said.
The county jail also serves as the lockup for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose detention of non-criminal offenders is the subject of a court challenge.
Brackett said he did not want to disclose what agency has detained the inmate, saying he would want clearance from his partner agencies before releasing further information.