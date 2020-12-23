From the early days of the pandemic, wearing a mask has been viewed as a political statement, particularly after President Donald Trump shrugged off the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s April recommendation to wear them.
“Very early, it started to be a political issue rather than a public health issue,” said Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center CEO Joanne Conroy.
She and other health leaders in New Hampshire have been using public service announcements to strip some of the political symbolism that has accrued to the face mask this year, after COVID skeptics spent months deriding masks as ineffective and an affront to rights.
But for all the arguing, most people adapted to wearing masks in public this year.
Masks are effective, Conroy said, and nearly everyone can wear them safely. She wants it to be the norm for people to cover their mouths and noses with a piece of cloth, and keep their germs to themselves.
Some people won’t get the message, Conroy conceded. But a marketing campaign of Facebook ads and televised PSAs might help remind those people who understand that masks are important but who aren’t always diligent about wearing them.
The majority of people who don’t wear masks are just forgetful or a little inconvenienced, Conroy said.
Masks became more common over the summer and fall as a few cities implemented mask orders and the state rolled out rules that non-essential businesses had to follow to reopen. When schools reopened in the fall, nearly all required students to wear masks to class.
After months of prodding from mayors and local health officials, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order in November requiring masks in public when social distancing wasn’t possible.
Fielding complaints
When someone calls the state to report lax masking or other social-distancing slip-ups, it is Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards’ job to make sure businesses know the rules and are following them.
Her office has responded to more than 1,200 complaints this year.
Usually, following up on a complaint takes just a phone call. Business owners explain their practices to Edwards, and she might ask them to make some small change.
“Generally that’s the end of the contact we have with businesses,” Edwards said. “Most of the time, by the end of the call, we’re all in a good place.”
The vast majority of business owners are trying to do the right thing, Edwards said, enforcing mask-wearing and following the rules. Only a fraction of businesses have trouble following the rules or actively defy safety guidelines.
Sometimes, social-distancing violations occur when a business gets crowds it didn’t plan for, Edwards said, like when families flocked to orchards for a taste of normal on the first weekend of apple-picking.
After her office got complaints about apple-pickers too close for comfort that first weekend, Edwards called around to orchards to make sure they had plans in place to enforce social-distancing with bigger crowds the next weekend.
“Every one of them that we spoke with had already put in place modifications they thought would work,” Edwards said.
“Those are the kinds of calls we had with lots of different businesses,” she said.
In nearly every case, business owners and state officials figured out how to have employees wear masks and be comfortable and let the business operate almost normally.
Only a handful of restaurants and businesses have been fined for mask violations, after they didn’t heed repeated warnings, Edwards said.
“People sort of take sides on it. It really doesn’t have to be that way,” Edwards said. “It’s about protecting each other, and coming together as a giant community.”