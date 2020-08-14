CONCORD — Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been identified among students and staff who planned to return to New Hampshire college campuses this fall, according to state officials, who are intensifying their efforts to pinpoint the true number of cases in college towns.
The positive results turned up on tests taken at the home residences of individuals before they left for school. A negative test for COVID-19 is required before students and staff can return, officials said.
“We never like to say a positive case of COVID is a good thing, but this is definitely a good get, the fact that ... these results came to us before they come here,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Those who test positive are not allowed on campus until they are symptom-free for at least 10 days after the positive result. They will be retested once they return to campus and only permitted to return if they test negative.
The state is still compiling test results from each college. For privacy reasons, officials will not release the number of cases at each campus.
In a major change, state public health authorities have decided to require students to list their college residence as their “home address” for the purposes of reporting COVID-19 cases.
That’s a stiffer transparency requirement than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that positive cases among college students should be reported as occurring in the state where they live for the “majority of the year.”
That was the case last spring, when cases at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Dartmouth College in Hanover and at other schools were not included in those towns’ totals. That left officials and residents with an incomplete picture of the severity of the disease’s spread in college towns.
“I was once a college student and I didn’t always act responsibly. People are going to come here, test positive and then it’s assigned back to their home,” said state Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, a member of the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force.
“There needs to be a significant adjustment of that protocol to at least include the college community. Plymouth deserves to know how many of their 4,000 students have tested positive. I don’t care what the CDC says.”
Rep. Bill Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, another task force member, said a few states have started reporting cases of the virus that occurred within their borders involving out-of-state residents.
“There is a real desire for this among our residents,” Marsh said. “Reporting it satisfies the public’s demand for transparency. I see very little down side. You can still segregate the cases, so as far as CDC is concerned, it’s still the same data.”
Shibinette put the task force’s concerns to rest with the official change in reporting policy.
“We certainly have flexibility around that, and this is the proper way to go,” Shibinette said.
Counting colleges
State officials do not plan to break out the number of campus-related COVID-19 cases in college towns, but that could change.
“We’ll monitor this as it goes,” Shibinette said.
The first group of students began moving in to UNH dormitories last week. University officials split the moving-in process in half to reduce the numbers of students and families on campus at any one time.
Dante Scala, UNH professor of politics, said he plans to teach his classes in person.
“We hope for the best,” Scala said, praising school administrators for involving all stakeholders in preparing reopening plans.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said she hoped lawmakers would have had more involvement.
“We have required business and industry to jump through a number of hoops in order for them to open,” Carson said. “We are talking about a huge influx of students coming into a large area. This is a particularly vulnerable age group, and yet we are saying, ‘OK, you guys figure out what you want to do.’”
D.J. Bettencourt, Gov. Chris Sununu’s policy director, said all private and public college administrators consulted with and presented to the Division of Public Health and Sununu’s office their plans.
“I think we are getting a little far afield here. You recall we had a separate task force come up with the guidance on K-12 education,” Bettencourt said.
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton and a member of the task force, is the father of students attending UNH and Plymouth this fall.
“I think the system’s process has been very thorough. They’ve had to sign three different waivers in order to come back,” Lang said.
Bettencourt said he would set up a conference call next week for task force members to speak with University System of New Hampshire Chancellor Todd Leach and other college administrators.