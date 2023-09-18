Mayo Clinic researchers have identified risk factors that can cause adult COVID-19 patients to suffer symptoms that linger for months or years. The condition is often referred to as long-haul COVID. The findings are reported in the Journal of Investigative Medicine.

Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 adults over the age of 18 who were treated via Mayo Clinic’s virtual COVID-19 clinics in Florida, Arizona and Minnesota between March 2020 and March 2021. They reviewed the patients’ symptoms, the incidence of long-haul COVID in the group and how many were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The patients were also asked to rate their perception of the severity of their symptoms, whether they received a diagnosis of long-haul COVID, how long it took for them to resume their usual activities, and how much time they missed from work.