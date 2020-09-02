MANCHESTER — A 68-year-old former Concord teacher and heart attack survivor has joined the lawsuit of a teachers’ union that maintains current laws on absentee voting during COVID-19 in New Hampshire violate free speech, due process and other rights under the state Constitution.
Lawyers for Mary Wilke and the national American Federation of Teachers union on Monday asked a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge to take 15 specific actions in advance of the Nov. 3 general election that include blocking Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald from enforcing these restrictions.
Some chief targets of the suit include the requirement voters have to pay for postage to mail in absentee ballots; voters can’t leave ballots in a drop-off box unless the town offers and fully staffs one; and that third parties are unable to collect and turn in sealed, absentee ballots.
“Several features of New Hampshire election law presently in operation threaten to disenfranchise and unduly burden voters in these unprecedented times in which voters, out of fear of the virus, are projected to turn to absentee registration and voting in overwhelming numbers in the upcoming elections,” wrote Steven J. Dutton of the McLane Middleton law firm, joined by lawyers with Perkins Coie, a Washington-based national firm that specializes in election law matters.
They later concluded, “As a result, they are at significantly higher risk of being disenfranchised by unduly burdensome laws that regulate the absentee registration and voting processes.”
AFT is the state’s second largest teachers’ union with 5,000 active members in New Hampshire, nearly half of them in Hillsborough County, including more than 170 present or retired teachers in Manchester.
Lawsuit updated, charges added
The union first brought its own suit a month ago but added several counts to it this week along with installing Wilke as a key party to the case.
“The state of New Hampshire has put in place a series of hoops for voters to jump through with the intended purpose of making it harder for people to cast their votes,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement when the union brought the suit.
“We are taking this on as defenders of our democracy and to ensure everyone who is eligible to vote can do so in a fair and safe way in November.”
According to the suit, Wilke is at high risk of contracting COVID-19, as is her 72-year-old husband.
“She does not go to grocery stores, receiving her groceries almost exclusively through curbside pick-up, and avoids public places where she could potentially be exposed to COVID-19,” the suit said.
Wilke has said she won’t make up her mind about “down ballot” races until late in the campaign.
So she is concerned her mailed-in absentee ballot will not get there in time since by law it must be received by city or town officials by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 or it doesn’t count.
“If Ms. Wilke had the option to use a ballot collector from an organization she trusts or a local drop box designed and placed in such a way to avoid potentially exposing voters to COVID-19, or if a mailed ballot postmarked before Election Day could be counted even if received after that day, she would feel comfortable using one of those options,” the suit said.
Officials with Secretary of State Gardner’s office and the attorney general’s office did not respond to request for comment.
Valid reason to vote by absentee
Last spring, Gardner and AG MacDonald issued a binding advisory that concern over COVID-19 would qualify as an eligible “disability” to vote by absentee for the primary and general elections in 2020.
The Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu followed suit, passing a law enshrining the provision and also permitting voters to make a single request to receive absentee ballots for both elections.
Sununu vetoed a different bill the Democrat-led Legislature sent him that would permanently relax election laws with reforms such as “no-excuse” voting by absentee and legalizing online voter registration.
Lawmakers are expected to take up that veto next month along with other bills Sununu turned aside in 2020.