Close to 100 residents and staff members at the Sullivan County Health Care assisted living facility in Claremont have tested positive for COVID-19.
Administrator Ted Purdy said this week that in the most recent round of testing, 63 residents were positive for the virus, as were 34 staff members. There have been three deaths associated with this outbreak. Two weeks ago, the home reported 11 residents and nine staffers had tested positive. At the time, the outbreak was contained to one unit.
Now the virus has been found in three units. Purdy said most of the residents and staff are experiencing mild symptoms from the virus. That may be related to the fact that most of the residents have received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Purdy said.
“We had 92 percent of residents receive the first round of vaccine, so yes many who have tested positive have received the vaccine. Anecdotally, many of the residents have relatively mild symptoms such as cough and congestion,” Purdy said.
Sullivan County’s residents were scheduled to get the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.
Purdy said 16 staff members have been able to return to work. Two have resigned as a result of the outbreak, he said.
The Sullivan County facility in Unity had remained COVID-free until late December, early January. Purdy said the facility staff continues to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of the residents.
It’s not the only home in the region to experience a major outbreak in recent weeks. The Keene Center assisted living facility on Court Street in Keene has seen 11 residents die from the virus. Keene Center is owned by Pennsylvania health care company Genesis HealthCare.
“At this time, Keene Center has had 62 residents and 16 staff members test positive for COVID-19,” said Genesis representative Lori Mayer. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the 11 residents who have passed away.”