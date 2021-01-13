The COVID-19 outbreak at Sullivan County’s assisted living home in Unity has remained isolated to one unit, and Administrator Ted Purdy is encouraged by his staff’s response.
“The whole facility has kicked in to enhanced precautions,” Purdy said.
This week, the facility is reporting 11 residents and nine staffers have tested positive. The outbreak is contained to the Stearns 3 living unit, Purdy said.
“I’m encouraged we’ve been able to keep it to one unit at this point,” Purdy said.
Since the outbreak started on Dec. 29, all staff members and residents are being tested weekly. This week’s test results are expected at the end of the week. Purdy said it’s not known how the virus entered the building.
“With the community spread, it’s really difficult to know where it came in,” Purdy said.
Jake Leon, director of communications for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said New Hampshire is experiencing outbreaks in long-term care facilities similar to what happened in the spring. That’s being driven by community spread.
“Rising rates of community transmission throughout the state have created an environment where COVID-19 is able to get in the front door of a facility and expose residents who are otherwise not out in the community,” Leon said.
Purdy said no residents have been hospitalized for the illness since this outbreak started, and the symptoms have been manageable. Most of the staffers who have tested positive have exhibited mild to no symptoms, he said.
Leon said the state is helping out in Sullivan County with testing resources. The home can only do so much, and he encourages people in Sullivan County to work to cut down on possible community spread.
“The best way to protect our seniors is to follow the steps that reduce the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home when experiencing even one symptom, and getting tested if you are concerned you may have been exposed.” he said.