The COVID-19 outbreak at the Sullivan County Health Care nursing home facility in Unity continues, now with 21 positive cases among the residents.
County Manager Derek Ferland said Monday that nearly all of the resident population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We’re not the first ones in the world to have people catch COVID after being vaccinated,” Ferland said. “That’s what comes with being in the middle of a pandemic.”
The home’s executive director, Ted Purdy, reports that three new cases were found on Friday to bring the number of total cases among residents up to 21. The five employees who had tested positive during this outbreak are now cleared to return to work.
Ferland said about 75% of employees have been vaccinated.
“I’m told we’re doing better than a lot of other facilities,” he said.
The Sullivan County Commissioners considered requiring all staff to be vaccinated, but scrapped the idea, Ferland said. Ferland said employees might decide to leave if they are forced to get vaccinated.
“One of the things we don’t want to do is make staff decide to leave,” he said. “It’s a delicate balancing act.”
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities already struggled to get staff before the pandemic, and Ferland said they can’t afford to lose staff now. As of right now, he does not think such a requirement will be necessary.
“I don’t think we need to go down that road,” Ferland said.
Ferland said the fact that nearly all of the residents who tested positive for the illness are so far asymptomatic shows that the vaccines are working. The residents are not getting sick enough from the illness to require hospitalization or other serious medical intervention.
Purdy said the facility is coordinating with the state regarding the outbreak, and scaling back in-person visits as a result. Purdy said the facility will require appointments for visits once the outbreak has lifted. The facility will be considered free from the outbreak once there are two weeks with no positive test results, Purdy said.