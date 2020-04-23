With the last day of school set at May 29, the Merrimack School District is preparing for its next phase -- summer school.
Those include its Extended School Year program for special education students, summer reading program for elementary students, 8.5 Summer Academy credit recovery program at the high school and more.
“There is going to be a need to support a lot of learners, and that is not because our teachers and our students and our families aren’t giving it their all, they certainly are,” said Superintendent Mark McLaughlin.
While some are currently thriving under the existing remote learning environment, others are not, according to McLaughlin.
The biggest challenge is the unknown, said McLaughlin, because the COVID-19 situation is so fluid.
“It is going to require a lot of new thinking,” said the superintendent, describing it as a moving target. “ … Every single day brings new news and a new challenge, and lately a new limitation that we have to work around or overcome.”
John Fabrizio, assistant superintendent, has created a task force to start planning for remote summer school.
“Right now, that is the order we are under,” said Fabrizio, explaining the task force’s first summit meeting will take place on Monday. One of its goals is to figure out how to integrate academics while also being active this summer, he said.
While teachers have been busy adjusting to remote learning, there will also be a learning curve for teachers, students and parents involved in the various summer school programs, Fabrizio said.
New technology may be necessary for these summer programs, as personnel must reconsider traditional ways of delivering instruction, he said.
In Merrimack, April vacation week was eliminated, which allowed the district to move up its last day of school from June 22 to June 15. Then, after calculating hours instead of days, the district was able to further eliminate additional days from the school year.