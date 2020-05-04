Athletes who have participated in the state’s Special Olympics Summer Games at the University of New Hampshire in Durham have inspiring messages for Granite Staters despite their biggest gathering of the year being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Helfrich, of Henniker, has been participating in Special Olympics for 25 years. He said he was “a little upset and sad” when he found out the summer games were canceled due to health concerns about athletes, volunteers and staff members.
“My favorite part of the games is doing the law enforcement torch run and being with all my friends,” Helfrich said.
But like the champion he is, Helfrich said he is looking forward to next year. He tells people to remain positive through the pandemic.
“Just focus on the positive and that we’ll get through this together,” Helfrich said.
Scott Justason, of Nashua, is also looking forward to next year. He has been competing in Special Olympics for eight years and says his favorite sports are swimming, bowling, softball, powerlifting and golf.
Justason’s message to the community was to stay safe.
“Wear masks and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer,” Justason said.
There are 3,000 Special Olympic athletes statewide. About 1,000 participate in the summer games and 1,200 volunteers help make the event happen.
A big highlight for many of the athletes is the law enforcement torch run. Police officers from throughout the state who typically participate have been filming messages of support for the athletes.
Officer Emily Crosby of the Goffstown Police Department says next year the games will be bigger and better than ever.
“Meanwhile, I hope you are staying healthy. It’s starting to get warm out so maybe you can get outside, get some fresh air and stay active. Remember, we’re all in this together. We will get through it. Stay positive and stay strong,” Crosby said in her video message.
Merrimack Officer Steve Wallin and K-9 Officer Dre filmed a video as well.
“I just want to take a second to give a big shout out to all those athletes out there in the Special Olympics community. I miss you guys,” Wallin said. “I know it’s tough right now, but we’ll get through this. I know we will and we’re better for it.”
Wallin said he hopes everyone is staying healthy, staying happy and keeping active.
Officials at Special Olympics New Hampshire have created Pick-Me-Up Training Packs for all their athletes. .
Director of Development Carol Cray said the athletes who have already received one have shared selfies wearing their training T-shirt. Donors can leave a note for an athlete to be included in the pack. Each one is just under $30 and can make a difference in an athlete’s life, organizers say.
“We’re hoping that, in some small way, we can alleviate the sense of isolation created by the COVID-19 crisis,” Cray said.
Special Olympics of New Hampshire is hoping to raise $90,000 to cover the cost the packs.
For more information, visit www.SONH.org.