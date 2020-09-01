CONCORD — The state will soon unveil a "streamlined process" to resolve complaints about the new application all unemployed have to fill out to receive an additional $300 in weekly benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, Sununu announced New Hampshire would accept President Donald Trump's invitation for states to offer these benefits that replace an extra $600-per-week all recipients had been getting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Currently, 35 states have agreed to offer this reduced amount since the $600 payments expired on Aug. 1, including all states in New England.
The glitch has come because these additional benefits are being paid out through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and not the federal unemployment insurance program, Sununu said.
"It is a very different program, run through FEMA and a new application process. It's only been up a week or so, and they are asking questions that are confusing. It's not the same as before," Sununu said. "We are working with (New Hampshire) Employment Security and (federal) unemployment insurance to make sure we are fixing that process."
Sununu said the state is using federal money to bring a new vendor to assist state officials on this workaround.
"We will have a much more streamlined process in the coming days," Sununu said.
Once approved, all who qualify for the $300 per week will get those benefits, retroactive to Aug. 1.
The $600-per-week in extra benefits ended when talks between Congress and the White House broke down over a new relief bill for dealing with the novel coronavirus.
On Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order offering to renew extra unemployment by $300 a week as long as states matched it with $100 per week from their own state treasuries.
This would have cost the state budget $120 million to provide that full $100 a week match for all its unemployed residents, Sununu said.
Initially, the White House informed states they couldn’t use their own unemployment trust funds for their match.
Since February, New Hampshire’s trust fund has dropped from $300 million to less than $160 million currently.
Sununu said the Trump administration’s offer became more attractive when it allowed the state’s match to come from that trust fund, provided that the state pays at least $100 a week to unemployed residents.
Sununu said only about 5% of New Hampshire’s unemployment recipients get less than $100 in state benefits. Raising that to $100 will cost the trust fund about $10 million over the next 22 weeks.
Getting additional benefits to these 5 percent will take up to six weeks to reach recipients because of required updates to Employment Security’s systems, Sununu said.
Congress still needs to craft a permanent expansion of these benefits, Sununu said, because Trump's offer lasts only until its $44 billion budget for the program runs out of money.