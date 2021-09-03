Gov. Chris Sununu, right, was admitted into Portsmouth Regional Hospital Friday afternoon for persistent "flu-like symptoms," according to administration officials. Sununu went there Friday for evaluation and officials decided to admit him for "additional testing." Sununu had been working from home since last Wednesday when he woke up "not feeling well." Sununu said he then tested negative three times for COVID-19. Here, Sununu was signing environmental legislation with legislative leaders on Aug. 24.
PORTSMOUTH – Persistent “flu-like symptoms” prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to be admitted Friday to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to administration officials.
Sununu Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said the hospital visit was a “precautionary measure,” coming two days after the governor postponed an Executive Council meeting after waking up Wednesday morning and not feeling well.
“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing. He is in good spirits and confident in his care. More information will be shared as it becomes available," Millerick said.
Sununu visited the hospital Friday morning for tests. Last Wednesday, the governor tested negative three times for COVID-19.
The Newfields Republican managed to dodge the novel coronavirus throughout the 17-month long pandemic, though there have been two cases of his staff in his office coming down with it.
Sununu got the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The governor’s illness began two days after Sununu spent the day with top state officials on a fact-finding, COVID-19 health care trip to Kentucky, a state now experiencing its highest rate of positivity ever for novel coronavirus.
The delegation for this Kentucky trip had included the director of emergency room services at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital along with the CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
The number of patients on ventilators in Kentucky shot up nearly ten-fold in the past six weeks.
Sununu was seen in video and photographs of the trip wearing a face covering while he met with Kentucky’s state and health care leadership.