CONCORD — The novel coronavirus represents a public emergency that would permit government boards to conduct business without a quorum being physically present, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald advised in a memo Monday.
The memo also states the emergency declaration could permit a meeting to be held without the required 24-hour notice under the Right-to-Know Law, though they suggested such a move should be rare.
"Where the rationale is justifying the emergency meeting is the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by physical attendance, there should generally not be a need to waive the notice requirement," they advised.
The guidance does stress that even if meetings are held electronically or with most or all members not taking part in person, the public must be given the opportunity to observe or at least listen in on all meetings.
All votes taken at such emergency sessions should be by roll call, Sununu and MacDonald said.