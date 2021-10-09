CONCORD — In a strongly worded letter, Gov. Chris Sununu went to bat for a Seacoast company, charging the U.S. Veterans Administration reneged on its order that the firm supply 500 million sterile gloves to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
Sununu said the work of the Gigunda Group LLC of Portsmouth was critical in assisting the Trump administration after his office in the spring of 2020 helped secure personal protection equipment for the VA at the height of the pandemic.
The letter calls upon VA Secretary Denis McDonough to commit within seven days to fulfilling the order he said the agency first made in October 2020.
“Gigunda dropped everything they were doing to deliver on this request — and they did,” Sununu said in the letter.
“And yet, despite 4,000-plus pieces of correspondence, I have learned that the VA’s procurement arm now somehow claims no such request was made. This is unacceptable.”
According to Sununu, the company had 20 million gloves sitting in a warehouse waiting to be delivered to the VA.
“At that time, locating 10 million or 20 million nitrile gloves was a big deal. Gigunda was tasked with searching the globe to locate a supplier that could provide 500 million gloves and with capability to provide as many as 2-5 billion over time, Sununu said.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., made a similar request of McDonough on Sept. 2.
“Gigunda Group Inc. has reached out to my office because following their procurement of the gloves, the VA has not accepted delivery or paid for the gloves, leaving Gigunda Group Inc. both unpaid and storing millions of dollars of medical gloves,” wrote Hassan, who chairs the subcommittee on emergency threats and spending oversight of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.
“In light of this, I ask for the VA’s full and fair consideration to work with Gigunda Group Inc. to quickly and amicably resolve this matter.”
Sununu is considering whether to run in 2022 for the Senate seat Hassan now holds.
Founded in 1994, the Gigunda Group specializes in disaster relief and problem-solving from its headquarters at the Pease Air Base. The company operates out of a 45,000-square-foot hangar that enables it to offload multiple 747 jetliners.
Sununu said he listed the Gigunda Group as one of the state providers that could deliver additional supplies to the VA.
“With little more than a direct request, the VA first tasked Gigunda in April of 2020 with the intent to locate, procure and ultimately fund up-front (at Gigunda’s sole monetary risk) $7.4 million worth of nasal swabs,” Sununu said.
“Not only did Gigunda deliver the nasal swabs when no one else could, but they did so ahead of schedule and at a cost far less than the market was providing.”