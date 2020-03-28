Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday called for all out-of-staters who come to New Hampshire to stay for an extended period of time to “voluntarily self-quarantine.”
The statement applies to individuals who come here for non-work-related reasons for an extended stay at a hotel, vacation home or rental, or with family or friends, the governor said on Twitter.
It does not include same-day trips to New Hampshire for work, to purchase essential goods or services, or to check on a close family member or friend, Sununu said.