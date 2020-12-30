CONCORD — Citing the risk of "armed protesters," Gov. Chris Sununu canceled a planned, outdoor ceremony set for next Thursday outside the State House where he was going to be sworn in to a third term and give an address.
Instead, Sununu said he will take the oath in a small ceremony in the State House that day and give his speech live at 7 p.m.
There will be access for others to access that ceremony online, Sununu said.
Details about the revised events will be outlined in the coming days, the governor said.
“My first responsibility is ensuring the safety of my family and our citizens” Sununu said.
“For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk. We do not make this decision lightly but it is the right thing to do.”
Traditionally, the governor officially takes office at a ceremony inside Representatives Hall, the large chamber for the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Due to the pandemic, the State House has been closed to the public since last April and the House had met three times at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, the last time outside.
Citing COVID-19, Sununu had a few months ago called off inaugural balls that the newly-elected governor usually has, one in the southern tier and the other in the North Country.
Sununu said his inaugural committee was working on a series of planned, "thank you" events next summer for New Hampshire residents to recognize sacrifices made as the state dealt with the novel coronavirus.
Sununu made this latest decision after talking it over with Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Acting House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
The surprise announcement from Sununu came two days after one person was arrested and nine others were fined $100 after the latest protest outside Gov. Sununu's home in Newfields.
For weeks, protesters had gathered outside his home arguing that Sununu violated the Constitution by declaring a "perpetual emergency" due to the pandemic.
This latest crackdown and arrest came after the Newfields select board the previous week had approved an ordinance that banned picketing outside a private residence.
Leaders in the group Absolute Defiance said the event began as a "vigil" but was turned into a protest when a large police presence descended on the citizens and ordered them to disperse.
Protesters insist no 'open carry' of gun
Brennan Christen of Alton, one of the organizers, accused Sununu of deliberately misleading the public because none of the protesters have ever "open-carried" a weapon outside the governor's home.
"In no case has anyone open-carried a gun or a rifle. What the governor is saying is a bold-faced lie," said Christen who said Monday's protest was the only one he did not attend but he spoke to many who did.
"We are happy to walk you through all the video evidence that we have."
Skylar Bennett of Concord, the one person who was arrested last Monday nightk was legally carrying a concealed handgun but never showed it publicly, Christen said.
Bennett confirmed Christen's account.
"I carry a handgun for protection all the time, When you do political activism you have to make sure to protect yourself," Bennett said.
"This isn't an anti-police thing or a threat to the governor. We have rights as New Hampshire citizens and we will do it peacefully."
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley lashed out at the protesters.
"While I understand the very real concern, it is truly a sad situation when our elected officials need to even think about such a decision due to a small group of truly unhinged gun-toting citizens," Buckley said.
"Reasonable people across the state need to rise up against these bullies and say ‘enough’''
The leaders of seven groups opposed to Sununu's COVID-19 actions had been collecting commitments from protesters to show up at Sununu's inaugural, he said.
"We had about 1,000 who said they were going to go; that's why he's canceled it, not because of any threat from armed protesters," Christen said.
Ironically, Sununu signed the state law which repealed the requirement a gun owner had to get a permit from the local police chief to carry a concealed weapon.
Police had received complaints that protesters were “hollering” and disturbing the neighborhood.
Those fined included Chris Maidment, a GOP activist and reporter for NH Journal, an online news service.
Protesters maintain the ordinance was an illegal violation of free speech and said they would fight in court any attempts to enforce those fines.
Sununu's brother, Michael, serves on the three-person select board that approved the ordinance.
Communications Director Benjamin Vihstadt said the governor played no role and had no knowledge about the ordinance before it was adopted.
Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber contributed to this report.