CONCORD - The first job for a new committee coming up with a plan to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to decide how best to replace it with treatment for at-risk juveniles, according to its chairman.
State Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said this group of five legislators has just two months to come up with a scheme, and he’s anxious to see the report of a state consultant already hired to make recommendations about the future of this 600-acre parcel in Manchester’s North End.
“We’ve got a little bit of a heavy load,” Daniels said, noting the committee must meet weekly to complete its report by this Nov. 1 in time for the Legislature to consider during the 2022 session.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette hired Alvarez & Marshal Public Sector Services of Washington, D.C. with $55,000 in federal COVID-19 grant money to draft a closure plan by the end of August.
The firm had already been working on other plans to make HHS programs more cost-efficient.
Joe Ribsam, director of the state Division of Children, Youth and Families, said the revised deadline for this report was later in September, but Daniels urged state officials to provide draft findings earlier than that.
The two-year state budget calls for the Sununu center to close with its replacement in place by March 1, 2023.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said he wondered if the group’s work would end up with a “rebranding” of the existing model.
Rebranding or new scheme?
Daniels said he believes the goal is to identify and design an alternative site or locations to provide the best care for these juveniles.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he would support demolishing the current Sununu Center, and selling off much if not all of the real estate for private development.
“Closing the facility and selling off the land is probably the best solution,” said Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping, a member of the panel.
What would complicate any sale is New Hampshire's use of more than $10 million in federal grant money to complete the $29 million remodeling of the complex and opening of the Sununu Center in 2006.
Edwards said after a private sale, the state may have to pro-rate some of its profit back to the federal government.
For the past few years, lawmakers studied the Sununu Center’s future.
This debate took on renewed urgency this year after allegations by more than 300 men and women who said they were physically or sexually abused by 150 staffers at the former Youth Development Center and the Sununu Center from 1960-to-2018.
The state has arrested 11 former workers since April.
Population way down in recent years
The state spends about $13 million a year to run the complex which houses juveniles found guilty of adult crimes, along with others judges have ordered to be committed or detained there for shorter stretches of time.
Built to have more than 120 juveniles, the current census is less than 20.
In the two-year state budget, the Legislature tasked this group to design 18 treatment beds in three pods, divided by gender and level of needed security.
State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said she hopes the group’s work recommends a hybrid network which would allow some of these juveniles to be back in the community where they are from and not all grouped in a single, secure location.
Edwards agreed the system shouldn’t have a “one-size-fits-all” model, but instead offers a range of treatment options depending on the needs of each juvenile.
Ribsam said the state is in the midst of reassigning some state workers who had been working at the Sununu Center since the census has dropped.
The residents who remain are “more intense” and need a staff ratio of one-to-three residents when the federal juvenile detention guidelines require one-to-nine, Ribsam said.
Edwards said he’s committed to ensuring that these changes do not lead to any layoffs of state workers in DCYF.
The changes come as DCYF has been transitioning to a new system which, in the future, will have each juvenile receiving any levels of care receive an independent assessment, Ribsam said.
“That’s what makes all this quick timeline kind of unknown, because we’re already working on how things will be different two years from now,” Ribsam added.