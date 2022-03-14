CONCORD — In a sharply worded letter, Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of being “fundamentally unfair” to New Hampshire and demanded it undo a recent decision to deny the state $34.6 million in federal aid to help cover low-income rental costs for families hurt by the pandemic.
Only a few weeks ago, Sununu told reporters his lobbying had paid off, and the state was going to receive $70 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance program set up by a federal COVID-19 relief bill.
Sununu met in person with Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury, during a January trip to Washington for an annual meeting of the National Governors Association.
But on Monday Sununu released a letter he sent to Adeyemo last week that slammed the Treasury Department’s decision. Sununu said the agency applied new rules adopted last week to a decision made last December, which meant New Hampshire got only half of what it expected.
Sununu said the agency only changed its program guidelines last Thursday. Those new rules were applied to a grant award decision going back to last December and that’s what ended up giving New Hampshire only half of what it had expected, Sununu said.
New Hampshire will receive just under $35 million in this latest grant award, the governor said. “This is fundamentally unfair,” Sununu said.
In recent days, Sununu said he has learned “similarly situated” states, including an unidentified neighbor of New Hampshire’s, had received their full tranche of money.
“Regardless of what decisions the state makes in light of the new guidance, which was finally emailed to grantees yesterday (more than two months after it was applied to New Hampshire), this scattershot approach ultimately means less money for renters in need,” Sununu wrote.
“We hope that was not the intent of this dramatic change in process.”
NH got $100M earlier
A Treasury Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sununu’s letter.
In its first allotment, New Hampshire received about $100 million in ERA funds to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The funding has provided 12,763 households with an average of $7,885 in public assistance, which can cover current and overdue rent, utility bills and other expenses, the agency said.
A year ago, Sununu created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program with about $20 million in federal funding.
Renters were eligible for relief through the state’s program if their household income is below 80% of the area median income, someone in the residence is collecting unemployment benefits, if they’ve lost income or experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic, or if they are at risk of being evicted.
Sununu has tried without success to get permission from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to give New Hampshire flexibility to use this rental aid for other purposes, such as investing in affordable housing, creating incentives for public/private projects for new housing and helping cut the risk for developers and lenders with these developments.
In this latest case, Sununu insisted New Hampshire followed all the rules to receive the full $70 million, including a “technical request” that the Biden administration had made.
Sununu said he was able to get federal officials to release half of the money only after several meetings, emails and letters.
“I am writing to ask you to take immediate action to fix this unfair retroactive application…” Sununu said.