CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he disagreed with President Donald Trump but declined to condemn him for telling the nation’s governors Monday too many of them were “weak” or “fools” for their response to violent protests over the weekend.
Trump said the governors have to show protesters they can “dominate” a volatile situation.
“No, speaking for myself, I don’t think anybody needs to be dominated,” Sununu said. “If anything, we have shown in New Hampshire that working together and staying positive leads to more successful results.”
The two-term Republican governor also said it was not inconsistent for him to encourage hundreds to rally for social justice in Manchester over the weekend while enforcing a stay-at-home order that urges people to avoid large gatherings due to the threat from COVID-19.
“Those that want to compare social injustices and the issue surrounding the murder of George Floyd and our stay-at-home order are completely missing the point,” said Sununu, who praised many citizens last weekend for wearing masks during the peaceful protests. “They are doing an absolute disservice to the importance of the message around the stay-at-home by conflating the two issues.”
Sununu was on the Monday call with Trump, who told the governors they had to project a more forceful posture in the community in order to prevent rioting and looting before it starts.
“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years, and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump said.
Initially, Sununu had declined to comment on the remarks.
“The president’s rhetoric is the president’s rhetoric,” Sununu said.
Earlier Monday during a radio talk show, Sununu also passed on commenting about some of Trump’s tweets on similar themes.
“I don’t read the president’s tweets. I’m really not paying attention to the president in this right now,” Sununu said.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord and a 2020 primary candidate for governor, said Sununu should rebuke the president.
“Governor Sununu should finally speak out against Donald Trump’s divisive and violent rhetoric,” Feltes said. “He does not get to bury his head in the sand when we have a president who is failing the American people and urging violence against American citizens..”
In Boston, where violent looting erupted Sunday night, Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker was more direct in his criticism of Trump’s comments on the Monday morning call.
“I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” Baker said.
“At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest.
“That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts, and it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”