CONCORD -- The University System of New Hampshire, financially hard-hit hospitals and struggling nonprofit groups will share the remaining $23 million of the $1.2 billion CARES Act grant New Hampshire received to battle COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
“We have spent it down almost to the penny, frankly. We have tried to spend it out and make sure we have emergency funds available when we needed them,” Sununu said.
Any CARES Act grant money a state fails to spend by Dec. 30 must be returned to the federal treasury.
Of New Hampshire's remaining grant money, $4 million will go to the University of New Hampshire system, $7 million will go to hospitals, and $12 million will go to nonprofit groups, Sununu said.
The outlook for another federal relief bill on Capitol Hill has improved in recent days.
Sununu stressed that if those talks break down, the state is in “good enough economic shape” to commit its own dollars until President-elect Joe Biden and the new Congress act further in 2021 to battle the pandemic.
“I think we are all very hopeful that Congress can actually get something done. I am not holding my breath with anticipation, but it looks like they are getting closer and closer,” Sununu said.
More state aid unlikely
The governor had been lobbying the Trump administration and Congress for the package to include another round of grants to states and local communities.
But Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, two of the bipartisan negotiators, said Monday that all parties could not come to agreement on the $160 billion in state aid or on liability protections for businesses to deal with lawsuits about COVID-19 in the workplace.
“It does not look like there will be funds for state relief or relief for cities and towns. That’s OK. Something is definitely better than nothing,” Sununu said.
The governor said he is pleased that the latest compromise version would jumpstart the Payroll Protection Program and include more stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits.
Sununu said he took part in a conference call with Biden and all the governors on Wednesday.
“It is clear that they want to get something done as well,” Sununu said.
“I do remain fairly confident even if we don’t get something this week, there is going to be the right amount of pressure to get something done early next year.”
State officials on Thursday reported 872 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, three of them linked to long-term care residences.
About 9% of those who took a COVID-19 test were positive, and 284 people were hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the state announced 21 new deaths from the illness, the highest single-day total of the pandemic.
Sununu said citizens need to brace for the reality that hospitalizations and fatalities will remain high even if the number of positive cases drops.
That's because it often takes a few weeks for someone with the virus to become seriously ill, he said.
“I suspect fatalities and hospitalizations are still going to be elevated for a good period of time,” Sununu said.
Sununu declared that the opening days of distribution of the Pfizer vaccine had gone well.
Vaccine delivery ahead of snow dump
State health planners moved up the vaccine's delivery schedule to avoid the snowstorm that dumped more than 3 feet of snow on some parts of the state.
Dr. Beth Daley, director of the bureau of infection control, said 3,195 doses of the vaccine were sent to all hospitals in the state, and 901 frontline workers in health care had gotten the first dose as of midday Thursday.
Another 7,800 doses were set aside to be given by CVS and Walgreens to select long-term care residents and staff. Those vaccinations could start next week, Daley said.
Sununu said the state is confident that by the end of January the 100,000 people in the “most vulnerable” category will have received both doses of the vaccine.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said six sites will be open by Dec. 29 to administer the vaccine to the next phase of priority residents -- first responders working in police, fire and ambulance service agencies.
These fixed sites, along with mobile units and doctor offices, will be used to get the vaccine to the rest of the state’s adult population that wants it next year.