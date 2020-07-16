CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off new initiatives Thursday for federal grants to support two-year and four-year college programs, foster children and businesses that have fallen through the cracks during the pandemic.
The CARES Act Congress passed last March gave New Hampshire a $1.2 billion block grant for spending to deal with COVID-19.
With these decisions, Sununu has earmarked spending of just over $950 million.
The University System of New Hampshire will receive $19 million more to deal with the costs of bringing students back to campus including testing, personal protection equipment and other supplies.
Earlier this spring, Sununu had approved giving USNH $10 million, and much of that money was used to upgrade technology so courses could be offered to students online this coming school year.
“We have found there are a lot of additional costs … USNH has done a good job of outlining them as well,” Sununu said.
For the Community College System of New Hampshire, the newest $6 million grant will support aid for students who can’t afford the cost of tuition.
The two-year college system had earlier received a $5 million grant it used for its own infrastructure improvements.
“Students this fall (receiving this aid) could be new or existing students that may have the loss of family income or people having trouble paying those costs,” Sununu said.
Last spring, college administrators asked the Governor’s Office for Emergency Recovery and Relief for $30 million in tuition aid.
“It is an ideal time. There are a lot of folks who may look to get an additional degree or credential or pivot to a new career,” Sununu said.
Grants of up to $500 per foster child
Foster parents will be encouraged to apply for a new program to offer assistance of up to $500 per child for activities during the summer months.
“We know we have more kids that leave foster care than enter foster care; that’s a great statistic,” Sununu said. "But there clearly are needs out there."
The money could be used for children to attend activities such as day camps and in-state trips.
The New Hampshire Foster and Grandparent Association will administer this program once final details on it are released early next week, Sununu said.
Meanwhile next Tuesday, the Business Finance Authority will begin to take applications for companies unable to take advantage of other relief programs.
This applications period will remain open until Aug. 4.
This $30 million “Gap” program could help support losses that faced new businesses or franchise chain stores that were not eligible for the $400 million Main Street Relief Program, the governor said.
Friday is the deadline for self-employed business owners to apply for a separate, grant program that could cover some of their COVID-19 related losses.
Sununu said Thursday that so far, 7,000 companies had applied for relief.