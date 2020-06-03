CONCORD — New Hampshire’s economy will begin to move forward in September and October but not rebound fully until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
“I don’t often put it this way, but we have to think we are coming off the bottom,” Sununu said.
There are encouraging signs that as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus declines, some sustained economic growth will follow, the governor said.
At the onset of the pandemic, Sununu signed an executive order that prevented lenders from foreclosing on homeowners and landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment.
For example, Sununu said only 2 percent of those with home mortgages in the state are so behind with their payments that lenders have used forbearance, which places those owed payments on the back end of the loan.
The national rate for forbearance is about 9 percent, Sununu said.
“We know on the back end there will be foreclosures. There will be evictions,” Sununu said.
“That is likely to happen during down times. We can’t keep this moratorium on forever.”
But don’t expect a lift until summer’s end.
“A lot of cash is out there, and eventually all that money gets reinvested in the economy,” he said. “You will see a pretty good surge in the economy in September and October but not a total surge in the economy after we get a vaccine.”
Data pitch shows improving signs
Sununu gave a PowerPoint presentation Wednesday to demonstrate that declining data regarding COVID-19, including positive tests and hospitalization rates, should give rise to steps that he can take in the coming weeks to further reopen the economy.
“We have had a string of a few good weeks here,” Sununu said.
He predicted the state will have for many more weeks a positive test rate of “2 to 6 percent” in part because so many who have the virus have had no symptoms of it.
While New Hampshire unemployment claims spiked higher than any other New England state in late March, the state now has the lowest percentage of its workforce collecting jobless benefits in the region, Sununu said.
This update came as the report for May taxes and fees underlined how the devastating impact of the economic slowdown has been on state coffers.
With one month left in the state budget year, New Hampshire has taken in $100 million less than had been expected by now and $187 million less than by this time a year ago.
The state’s hospitality and tourism industry has been especially hard hit.
In May, the tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals brought in 58 percent less than expected and 55 percent less than in May 2019.
Nine new deaths
The state reported nine new deaths from COVID-19, six of them occurring to residents in long-term care settings. All nine were over 60 years old and that brings total fatalities to 265 according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
There were 47 new cases of the virus, Chan said.
State officials announced Littleton Regional Hospital was opening on its campus another fixed site for testing with ClearChoiceMD.
The state is also turning over to Mako Medical Laboratories in Raleigh, N.C., the follow-up testing of staff and residents in long-term care.
The vendor will test all staff and about 10 percent of all nursing home residents every seven to 12 days, said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.