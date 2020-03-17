CONCORD- Employees who are laid off or whose work hours are cut because of COVID-19 will be eligible for immediate unemployment benefits under an executive order Gov. Chris Sununu signed Tuesday.
Under the order, a one-week waiting period will be waived, enabling displaced workers to get benefits more quickly.
“We are trying to break down barriers and wait times while expanding unemployment benefits,” Sununu said.
Workers eligible for immediate unemployment are:
- Employees who worked at businesses that have temporarily closed because of COVID-19, either completely or partially;
- Those who are not working either because they contracted the virus or are in self-quarantine at the advice of a health care provider; and
- Workers who are home caring for someone with the condition or have to be out of work because their children are home from school.
As with traditional unemployment, these workers can receive a partial unemployment benefit if they are working less than full-time hours.
The average weekly unemployment benefit in New Hampshire is $333 a week.
The maximum benefit is $427 a week. The minimum weekly benefit is $32 per week.
Dan Feltes, D-Concord, Democratic candidate for governor and Senate majority leader, called for the minimum to be raised to no less than $250 a week.
“These are families who are already living paycheck to paycheck, and $100 or so a week just won’t cut it,” Feltes said.
Sununu said he decided late Monday to limit restaurant and bar service to takeout or delivery because he feared a rush of patrons from Massachusetts for St. Patrick’s Day.
On Sunday, Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker ordered similar restrictions for bars and restaurants to take effect Tuesday.
Sununu said that despite large anticipated job losses, business owners he spoke to understood what had to be done to protect the public.
“There are some businesses where the (takeout or delivery) model will not work,” Sununu said.
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said that with a $300 million balance, the state is prepared to handle a spike in jobless claims.
“The good news here is the state’s unemployment trust fund is in solid shape,” Lavers said.
Congress meanwhile is debating legislation that could repay states that cover some or all of these expanded unemployment benefits related to COVID-19.
Lavers urged residents who have lost their jobs to apply for benefits online at www.nhes.nh.gov.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of individuals accessing benefits and filing for these benefits by going online," Lavers said. "It’s a very straightforward process."
“This is critical so that we can avoid additional exposure while providing these critical benefits.”
State officials announced the unemployment rate for February was 2.6%, unchanged from January and similar to the February 2019 figure of 2.5%.
Last month, about 500 people filed new unemployment claims each week, and about 4,000 received continuing benefits, Laver said.
During the last recession in 2008-2009, about 4,000 residents were filing new claims each week, and up to 40,000 were receiving continued benefits.
Sununu signed an emergency declaration last Friday, giving him the authority to close schools, restrict restaurants and change unemployment eligibility.
The emergency declaration will last for three weeks, until April 3, unless it is extended.
Last week, before the state of emergency, Democratic legislative leaders announced plans to pursue legislation to make the affected workers eligible for jobless benefits.
“We are united in the leadership of both the legislative branch and the executive branch in solving this,” said House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook.