The Republican-led Legislature delivered veto victories to Gov. Chris Sununu and gave gun rights advocates their own cause to celebrate during the first day of the 2022 legislative session.
Despite icy weather that created havoc on the state’s major highways, all 24 state senators and roughly 360 House members showed up in person — the House meeting at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester and the Senate in Representatives Hall at the State House.
The sessions began with all six of Sununu’s 2021 vetoes being upheld, though not without one anxious moment.
The Senate voted, 19-5, to override Sununu’s veto of legislation (SB 38), which would make it legal for for-profit companies to own treatment centers that dispense medical marijuana to eligible patients.
A short time later, the House vote on the issue was 229-115, only two votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.
The Legislature also upheld Sununu’s veto of a bill that would have moved the date of the state primary election every two years up from early September to early August (HB 98).
A bipartisan group of legislators has proposed a new bill in 2022 that moves the primary date up to June.
Questions on gun control
The Senate voted along partisan lines to approve legislation (HB 307) to render null and void local ordinances and school policies that limit the rights of adults to carry guns.
The House-passed bill was in response to local regulations, such as one in Portsmouth that bans gun possession in public parks, and restrictions regarding the carrying of guns on some college campuses.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said New Hampshire has the lowest crime rate in the country, in part because it respects the rights of gun owners.
“We are in the middle of a crime wave in this country, where many of the cities with very restrictive laws curtailing the Second Amendment have seen all kinds of violent crimes,” Bradley said.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said Senate amendments alter the bill to make it clear towns and schools can impose limits on discharging guns, but they can’t restrict the right to possess them since New Hampshire passed constitutional carry legislation in 2017.
The amendment also would give communities 90 days after this law took effect to repeal their own ordinances.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said allowing unfettered gun possession on college campuses and other public settings is dangerous.
“This will make New Hampshire a campus carry state,” Whitley said. “This is very different than putting the gun in the hands of an 18-year-old soldier in a very restricted environment.”
The Senate passed the bill, 14-10, and it heads back to the House to consider the amendments.
Remote voting rejected
The House voted, 186-169, against changing its rules to permit House members to take part in committee votes remotely because of concerns over COVID-19.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, noted the state Supreme Court already ruled during the pandemic that a quorum of the House needed to conduct business could be achieved with legislators being in remote locations.
“It is absolutely shameful that Republicans continue to reject a simple rule change that would allow people to make responsible decisions,” Weber said.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said it’s time for House members to get back together and safely meet in person.
“My experience over the past, well, two years, is House members have come to regard each other as talking heads on a screen,” Smith said. “There is more animosity, less collegiality, and it is really important that we get back.”
House and Senate leaders have announced plans to livestream all public hearings on bills in 2022, but unlike in 2021, they will not not permit the public to testify remotely or let members vote on issues in committee without being there in person.