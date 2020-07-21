CONCORD -- The “money will be there” to support the hybrid reopening of public schools, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday, but his biggest concern is whether students can stay in classrooms should another big wave of COVID-19 hit this fall.
"The caution is I do believe that cases of COVID are going to go up. They just are. We are trying to mitigate those," Sununu said.
Later he elaborated, "Getting kids back to school on day one? That’s not the hard part. Getting those kids to remain in school in November and December? That’s the hard part."
Sununu announced the state will be distributing a “few hundred thousand” masks from its stockpile to school districts, anti-poverty agencies and through its district health and human offices across New Hampshire.
Earlier Tuesday, several school superintendents said the federal CARES Act money they’ve already received will not be enough to cover costs to reopen schools in September.
Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt told a joint House-Senate Education Committee meeting that just providing “the basics” to conduct in-person and remote learning in his city will eat up all but $200,000 of the $5.6 million his district received for its 14,000 students.
“It doesn’t go too far,” he said.
Sununu said schools will receive the money they need to safely reopen.
“If more money needs to come to the schools or there are additional needs, the dollars are going to be there,” Sununu said.
Sununu’s two Democratic opponents have criticized the governor, who last week suggested the $37 million school districts already had gotten may be enough.
GOP commits to school aid
Hours before Sununu’s comments, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a COVID-19 relief bill his GOP leadership was crafting would have $110 billion in it for more public school aid.
In May, the U.S. House passed its own relief bill, with more than $100 billion for public schools from elementary through higher education.
Sununu said as the father of three school-age children, he understands parents have anxiety about the safety of their children this fall.
The governor said he remains hopeful schools can get through that surge because the state has a low number of cases, a robust contact-tracing program and plenty of personal protection equipment.
“That gives us a lot of confidence going forward that it can be managed,” Sununu said.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said he’s not aware of a recent spike in positive cases for the virus among young people. Next week his office intends to publish “trend data” that will show the progression of COVID-19 by age and other groups.
Reaching the young
Sununu announced the state will begin public service announcements on social media targeted to the “18-to-40 demographic” to urge them to wear face coverings, get tested if they are symptomatic and practice social distancing.
“Don’t take a selfie; take a test,” says one of the messages.
Sununu said he was encouraged that he saw a “great majority” of citizens wearing face coverings while he visited several stores last weekend.
“Everyone was out there wearing a mask. It was very positive to see,” Sununu said.
On Tuesday, two new deaths brought total fatalities in New Hampshire to 400.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette also confirmed there is a new outbreak at Evergreen Place of Manchester, an assisted living center where 17 residents and three staff have tested positive.
There are four ongoing outbreaks in long-term care, at Birch Hill in Manchester, Evergreen Place in Manchester, Greenbriar in Nashua and Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.