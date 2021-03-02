CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan sharply disagreed Tuesday over whether a pending $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package was fair to New Hampshire and other states that have started to recover economically from the pandemic.
Sununu urged the U.S. Senate to rip up the plan that passed the House of Representatives last week, and had the backing of President Joe Biden.
U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, both D-N.H., voted for the bill.
Sununu was critical of Congress a few weeks ago changing the formula for aid to the states that it had used in the CARES Act law passed last March, which gave New Hampshire $1.2 billion.
The change includes a state's unemployment rate as one of the variables to determine how much aid each state gets.
“We are getting $233 million less than we would have gotten under the older formula while New York, California and New Jersey are getting $9 billion more. How can anybody in the delegation be in favor of that?” Sununu said during Tuesday’s 'Good Morning New Hampshire' with Jack Heath.
“The states that are the worst managed in the country, we are going to pump more dollars into them. Why is that fair?” Sununu asked.
During an interview Monday, Hassan cited an independent analysis from Reuters that concluded New Hampshire was getting the 12th-most state aid in this latest package, $270 million more than it received last March.
“The fact is New Hampshire is doing better on a per capita basis than most,” she said.
According to that report, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut, along with New York, would get more per capita than New Hampshire in this pending plan.
New Jersey and California would get slightly less per person than the Granite State, the report showed.
Vermont was one of six states that would get less per person in this plan than they did last March.
Sununu said New Hampshire's grant amount compared to last spring was not the point.
“Even if we do get more money, it is still not fair in terms of what New Hampshire taxpayers have to pay and what they are getting back,” Sununu said. “Every state in this country, whether it is red or blue, should get the same. That’s what is fair, and that’s not what this bill does.”
Sununu said it only takes one Senate Democrat to protest this formula to scrap it.
Dispute not connected to Senate race
Hassan has announced she will seek a second six-year term in the Senate in 2022. Sununu has said he’s taking a serious look at whether he too will run for the Senate next year, but stressed the decision is months away.
Both say their views on the COVID relief issue have nothing to do with a potential faceoff next year.
“I am just not focused on who my opponent may or may not be,” Hassan said.
The pair also have divergent opinions on whether this latest package is too large.
“About $1 trillion is not COVID-related; there is a lot of money in there that has nothing to do with COVID,” Sununu said. “One percent of this bill is for vaccines, which is the issue of the day. Does that make any sense?”
For her part, Hassan said many economists have concluded that spending $1.9 trillion is necessary.
“The country urgently needs to deliver assistance for individuals,” she said. “We need to make sure we have a package that meets the magnitude of the moment.”
Hassan said the Senate is “taking a closer look” and fashioning its own relief package, and it could be different from than the House-passed plan in some respects.
Congressional leaders and Biden want to come to consensus on a plan before March 14, the date when the latest extension of unemployment benefits is set to run out.