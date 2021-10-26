GOFFSTOWN — In a hypothetical U.S. Senate showdown, Gov. Chris Sununu’s lead against U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has narrowed in the past two months, according to a new independent poll.
Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll has Sununu leading Hassan, 46% to 41% compared to the 49%-to-40% split in August.
The latest poll of 1,323 taken on Oct. 20-22 had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7%.
NH IOP Executive Director Neil Levesque said Sununu’s favorability rating (56% favorable, 42% unfavorable) continues to be better than Hassan’s (46% to 50%) while his decline has been among Democrats. Most Democrats don’t view him favorably even if they approve of the job he’s done managing COVID-19, he said.
Back in February, Sununu’s favorability rating was 72% to 27%, Levesque said.
“Her ballot strength has stabilized as Sununu’s has weakened in the face of his declining job approval,” Levesque said of Hassan.
The survey also found support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate slipped.
In August, 50% were for it, and 47% were against it.
In the latest poll, 46% were for it, and 52% opposed it.
President Joe Biden’s favorability (44% to 56%) was similar to what it was two months ago.
Among all who responded to the poll, 68% said the country was headed in the wrong direction, and 21% said it was on the right track. The rest were undecided.