CONCORD — New Hampshire became the last New England state to issue a stay-at home order for COVID-19, with many non-essential businesses told to close and residents to limit their movement for more than a month starting Friday at 11:59 p.m.
News of the stay at home order came as 21 additional New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 158, health officials said Thursday.
Of the 21 new confirmed cases, one is a teenage boy, 5 adult males, and 15 adult females. Eleven live in Rockingham County, four in Manchester, one additional case in Hillsborough County (in communities outside of Nashua and Manchester), two in Merrimack County, and one each in Chesire, Grafton and Sullivan counties.
Five of the new cases can’t be linked to known risk factors. Officials said 25 of the 158 positive cases in the state — or 16 percent — have been hospitalized. Three of the new cases are currently hospitalized.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued the order, which lasts until May 4, on Thursday afternoon after 24 hours in which his office received many calls urging the action.
He said that schools, which he previously ordered closed until April 3, would remain closed until May 4. He did not rule out remote learning for the duration of the school year.
Sununu stressed that the stay-at-home order won’t be aggressively enforced by authorities.
“This is not a shelter in place. We are not closing down transportation, we are not closing our borders, and we are not preventing our residents from leaving home,” Sununu said during a news conference Thursday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The order permits citizens to exercise outdoors as long as they are in groups of less than 10 and practice social distancing.
Businesses that don’t meet criteria for “essential” will have to close, including most retail stores, movie theaters and businesses offering personal care services, such as barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail salons. Many already have closed, he said.
Specifics about which businesses can remain open as essential will be released Friday.
“We have chosen to align it so closely with the state of Massachusetts,” Sununu said. “We have provided a lot of flexibility that you have seen throughout New England.”
The Massachusetts list of essential services includes “critical manufacturing” to serve the medical supply chain, truckers, auto repair businesses, pet stores, laundromats, construction sites and the news media.
Among businesses Sununu said would be defined as essential were health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, day care providers, liquor stores, banks and credit unions and restaurants and bars serving only take-out or delivery items.
The governor said all government employees are exempt, though municipal administrators will have the flexibility to decide which workers are essential.
Sununu also announced the closure of all beaches along New Hampshire’s coast.
The governor said citizens walking on the beach were maintaining their distance, but he was concerned that groups would start to gather as the weather warms.
“These are tough decisions — they really are — but at the end of the day, the worst may be ahead of us,” Sununu said.
He said the surge of COVID-19 positive cases could continue beyond early May, and the order might have to be increased to eight or 12 weeks.
Sununu said he was likely to have to issue the order at some point, and this was a good time to make the call and “help families prepare for it.”
“It’s hard to ask anybody to close a business,” Sununu said. “We are just codifying as business is operating for the most part with an executive order. This virus is really taking lives, and we know the surge is still ahead of us.”
Many publicly praised Sununu’s decision, including some among his political opposition.
Both Democratic candidates for governor, Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes, earlier had called for the move.
“We’ve lost precious time in the last week, but I am hopeful this action comes soon enough to still save lives,” Volinsky said. “Today’s stay-at-home order and provision to provide childcare for essential workers are the right things to do. Thank you, Governor.”
Several on Sununu’s own Twitter feed criticized the move as an overreaction.
“As predicted for the past two days, you are a coward driven by the circumstances and public opinion,” posted someone identified as Aaron.
Another posting as “I didn’t say that,” commented, “This is outrageous. We have 130-to-140 cases and one death. Our roads are more dangerous than this virus.”
Gregory Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said he isn’t surprised some libertarian-minded citizens look at this as government overreach.
“I think the governor has from the beginning wanted to protect the public health but not to foster panic and limit damage to the economy,” Moore said. “This reflects the fact almost the entire North Atlantic region had already taken this action.”
According to state health officials, 592 COVID-19 tests are pending. In all, 3,395 tests performed at state public health laboratories have come back negative. About 825 people haven’t been tested but are being monitored. One person has died in New Hampshire from the disease.State health officials also issued guidance regarding two potential new community exposures involving COVID-19.
DHHS determined a person with COVID-19 was at Honey Dew Donuts, Season’s Corner Market, 501 South Broadway in Salem on the following dates and times:
Tuesday March 17 5-6 a.m.
Wednesday March 18 5-10 a.m.
Thursday March 19 5-7:30 a.m.
“Any individuals who visited the Honey Dew Donuts on the dates and times above may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should observe their health for fever or respiratory illness,” state health officials said in a release. “Any person who visited the facility and develops symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.”
State health officials also determined a person with COVID-19 attended an event that began at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 in the Garrish Gym at Coe-Brown Academy, 907 1st New Hampshire Turnpike in Northwood. Anyonel who attended the event may have been exposed to the virus, and if they develop symptoms are asked to stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.
“The risk of exposure applies only to the Garrish Gym during the event at 7 p.m., and not to attendance at the school or at other school activities,” state health officials said in a release.